Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Federal Court of Appeal has sentenced a British teacher to three years in prison, along with a fine of Dh5,000, and deportation from the country after serving his sentence, after being found guilty of soliciting bribes from students at the school where he works.
The bribes were in exchange for altering exam results for his subject, and raising students’ grades unjustly, which poses significant harm to the education sector in the UAE, Wam reported on Friday.
The Public Prosecution initiated an investigation into the case and referred it to the specialised criminal court, following the discovery of evidence proving the teacher committed the crime.
At the present time, the Federal Public Prosecution is investigating several cases pertaining to cheating and disrupting the examination system.