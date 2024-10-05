Abu Dhabi: The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has issued a weather advisory for conditions across the country from Sunday, October 6, to Wednesday, October 9, 2024.

NCM stated that the country is experiencing an extension of surface low pressure, accompanied by upper air low pressure extending from the South and another from the North, along with a relatively cold air mass in the upper levels.

The presence of mountains to the east causes local convective cloud formation over some eastern and northern areas, potentially extending into southern regions and bringing rainfall.

Sunday weather: The probability of local convective clouds forming to the east may be associated with rainfall

Weather from Monday to Wednesday: Local convective clouds are expected to form over eastern and northern areas, potentially extending into southern regions, and may bring light to moderate, and at times heavy, rainfall accompanied by lightning and thunder.

Wind: Light to moderate southeasterly to northeasterly winds, shifting to northwesterly and becoming fresh to strong at times, will cause blowing dust and sand, reducing horizontal visibility.