Dubai: The UAE on Sunday launched a new programme to stimulate the country’s agricultural sector and promote sustainable practices nationwide.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced the launch of ‘Plant the Emirates’ initiative following an extraordinary Cabinet meeting held at Al Marmoom in Dubai.

On his official X account, Sheikh Mohammed emphasised that the national programme seeks to continue the legacy of the UAE’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, by promoting afforestation and greening the land of the country through agriculture.

The programme aims to instil the culture of agriculture in every school and home, nurturing the values of sustainability in future generations.

Plant the Emirates also focuses on enhancing food security, advancing agricultural technologies, building new partnerships with the private sector, and expanding green spaces across the country to ensure long-term sustainability.

National Agricultural Centre

As part of this initiative, the Cabinet has approved the establishment of the National Agricultural Centre, which will serve as a key driver for the sector in the coming years.

The Centre will provide technical support, foster partnerships, and launch initiatives to support agricultural development and product innovation.