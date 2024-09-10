Fujairah Research Centre’s new method of using date palm leaves and oyster shells for coral propagation is inspired from techniques rooted in Emirati culture for over a century. This unique blend of traditional knowledge and contemporary science represents a significant leap forward in efforts to safeguard marine biodiversity.

“Our approach uniquely combines traditional Emirati knowledge with cutting-edge scientific practices to create effective, sustainable solutions for marine conservation. The unique composition of these biomaterials promotes the growth of coral reefs and a variety of marine species,” said Dr. Fouad Lamghari Ridouane, Director of Fujairah Research Centre.

By utilising abundant natural materials, Fujairah Research Centre effectively reduces reliance on synthetic alternatives, thereby promoting sustainability. Image Credit: Supplied

By utilising these abundant natural materials, Fujairah Research Centre effectively reduces reliance on synthetic alternatives, thereby promoting sustainability. The biomaterial structures created from these resources offer crucial habitats for a diverse range of marine species, significantly enhancing ecosystem health.

This approach not only supports natural coral growth and regeneration but also ensures long-term sustainability. Recent analyses reveal a substantial increase in coral propagation and marine biodiversity in the areas where this technique has been implemented, underscoring its positive environmental impact.

Maryam Alhefeiti, a marine researcher at Fujairah Research Centre, emphasised the significant impact of this project by stating that it showcases Fujairah Research Centre dedication to safeguarding the environment and promoting sustainable growth in the region.