The ecotrail will be implemented in partnership with Emirates Nature-WWF.

Unique experiences

Informative signage will engage visitors of all ages, offering individuals and families an educational overview of the lagoon’s ecosystems, coastal dunes and biodiversity. As people walk along the ecotrail, they will learn about geckos that glow in the dark, green turtles that weigh more than 100kg, rays that resemble the shape of guitars, and other incredible species.

Haytham Sultan Al Ali, Director0General of the Department of Tourism and Archaeology, Umm Al Quwain, said: “Inspired by the lagoon’s natural aesthetics, the ecotrail will be constructed with eco-friendly materials. The sustainably designed ecotrail will feature a 250m wooden boardwalk and a 1.8km guided dune-based path. It will include a shaded area and an observatory majlis, illuminated by energy-efficient solar red lights to reduce light pollution.”