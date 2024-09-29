Umm Al Quwain: The Umm Al Quwain (UAQ) Department of Tourism and Archaeology has unveiled plans for its first ecotrail to open in early 2025 within the emirate’s Umm Al Quwain Mangrove Reserve.
The announcement came on World Tourism Day (September 27), with the Department saying the attraction will offer an opportunity for UAQ residents and visitors to connect with nature, providing an immersive experience that raises awareness about the biodiversity and ecological value of the UAQ coastal lagoon.
The ecotrail will be implemented in partnership with Emirates Nature-WWF.
Unique experiences
Informative signage will engage visitors of all ages, offering individuals and families an educational overview of the lagoon’s ecosystems, coastal dunes and biodiversity. As people walk along the ecotrail, they will learn about geckos that glow in the dark, green turtles that weigh more than 100kg, rays that resemble the shape of guitars, and other incredible species.
Haytham Sultan Al Ali, Director0General of the Department of Tourism and Archaeology, Umm Al Quwain, said: “Inspired by the lagoon’s natural aesthetics, the ecotrail will be constructed with eco-friendly materials. The sustainably designed ecotrail will feature a 250m wooden boardwalk and a 1.8km guided dune-based path. It will include a shaded area and an observatory majlis, illuminated by energy-efficient solar red lights to reduce light pollution.”
Laila Mostafa Abdullatif, Director General, Emirates Nature-WWF: “Healthy and diverse coastal ecosystems are essential for sustainable tourism. Our assessment of natural capital in the Umm Al Quwain lagoon reveals that combining conservation and ecotourism is key to maximising ecosystem services - conservation can boost tourism and recreation benefits by up to 50 per cent, including increased footfall and visitor spending.”