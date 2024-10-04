Matrouh, Egypt: In the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and His Excellency Abdul Fattah Al Sissi, President of Egypt, Abu Dhabi-based investment and holding company ADQ appointed Modon Holding PSC as the master developer for the Ras Al Hekma megaproject.

In addition to being master developer for the entire development spanning 170 million square metres, Modon Holding will undertake the responsibility of the developer role for the first phase of the envisaged city consisting of 50 million square metres.

The remaining 120 million square metres, which are part of the master plan presented by Modon Holding, will be developed in partnership with prominent developers from Egypt, the UAE, and the international community under the oversight of the recently established ADQ subsidiary Ras Al Hekma Urban Development Project Company and Modon Holding.

A fully functional urban community

This iconic project represents a major milestone for Modon Holding by significantly increasing its land under development outside the UAE. Ras Al Hekma is located around 350 kilometres northwest of Cairo and envisioned as a fully functional, smart, sustainable, and inclusive urban community situated against the scenic coastline.

The project is expected to become a powerful economic engine, with cumulative investments anticipated to reach $110 billion by 2045, an annual GDP contribution of around $25 billion, and approximately 750,000 jobs to be created, both directly and indirectly.

To be home to 2m people

Upon completion, the development will be home to two million people and feature more than 40 kilometres of green spines, set to make Ras Al Hekma the greenest megaproject in the region.

As a result of Ras Al Hekma's location within a four-hour flight for over 400 million outbound tourists, the establishment of tourism infrastructure will be a priority during the first phases of the development, encompassing an international airport as well as high-speed rail connectivity. The masterplan also includes residential areas, office spaces, hospitality venues, retail, leisure, and recreation facilities.

Ras Al Hekma will have an international marina and a special free zone. Additionally, Modon Holding will look to develop infrastructure to support a range of high-growth industries, including business services, financial services, light manufacturing, and technology.

'A global model for urban development'

Jassem Mohamed Bu Ataba Al Zaabi, Chairman of Modon Holding, said, "Ras Al Hekma is destined to become a regional crown jewel in a country already famed for its rich and diverse attractions. Modon Holding is proud to bring this 170-million-square-metre visionary megaproject to life, leveraging our expertise and innovative approach. With our partners, we are poised to transform Ras Al Hekma into a dynamic economic powerhouse and a global model for urban development."

Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer of ADQ, said, "As a project of unprecedented scale and impact, Ras Al Hekma will be a catalyst for the development of Egypt's economy by offering opportunities for businesses and stimulate tourism. Modon Holding brings a wealth of expertise in master planning and will pioneer state-of-the-art, innovative solutions, creating a destination that will deliver long-term value for Egypt and its people."