Sora Beach Residences, the highly anticipated luxury development in Al Marjan Island, officially commenced construction with a grand groundbreaking ceremony. The event, held amidst much fanfare, was graced by the presence of distinguished VIPs.

Speaking at the event, Arch. Abdulla Al Abdouli, Chief Executive Officer of Marjan, shared his excitement, stating, “Sora Beach Residences is a stunning addition to the skyline of Ras Al Khaimah and a true testament to the vision of excellence we aim to achieve on Al Marjan Island. This project stands out as a beacon of luxury and innovation, setting a new benchmark for developments in the region.”

Shalini Misra, the internationally acclaimed interior designer from the UK, also expressed her enthusiasm about the inspiring project. “Sora Beach Residences is a very special project, blending timeless elegance with modern luxury. The design elements are inspired by the harmony of nature and the vibrancy of coastal living, making it truly exceptional.” With bespoke interiors that complement the project’s architectural grandeur, Sora Beach Residences promises to deliver an unparalleled living experience.

Sora Beach Residences is a masterpiece in the making, featuring fully furnished beachfront residences, the largest residential atrium in the region at 138 feet, a 1,000-foot private beach capable of hosting up to 5,000 guests, and an exclusive Japanese sky garden with a 360-degree sea view, sky bar, and infinity pool. It is also just 3 minutes away from the upcoming Wynn Casino, adding to its appeal as a prime investment opportunity. Conceptualised by the globally renowned Japanese architecture firm Nikken Sekkei, the project seamlessly combines sophistication with functionality, redefining luxury living in the UAE.

Suhair Hmeid, Vice President & Projects Director of Engineering Design Consultancy Group, praised the project’s unique approach. “Sora Beach Residences is unlike anything we have worked on before. Its innovative design and meticulous planning make it a standout project, not just for Al Marjan Island but for the entire region.”

As construction begins, Sora Beach Residences is already generating significant buzz in both local and international markets. Positioned to be the landmark project of Al Marjan Island, it is set to attract discerning investors from around the world, drawn by its unrivalled luxury and prime location.