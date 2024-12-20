Nestled just 15 minutes from downtown Abu Dhabi, Jubail Island offers an unparalleled lifestyle where nature and modern living seamlessly converge. This Dh15 billion master-planned waterfront community is a sanctuary for families, featuring six uniquely designed villages that cater to those seeking a premium, serene lifestyle.

With its lush surroundings, Jubail Island promises a peaceful retreat, while still offering easy access to the best shopping, healthcare, and entertainment that the city has to offer. It’s a perfect balance of tranquility and convenience, creating an ideal home for those who appreciate the finer things in life.

A place for families to thrive

Jubail Island is more than just a residence – it’s a community built to inspire families to grow and connect. With the first residents now moving in, the island is coming to life with vibrant activity. Recent events such as the National Day celebration and Winterfest have brought neighbors together, creating lasting memories and a strong sense of belonging.

The different community centres will act as a lively gathering place, offering residents a chance to meet, share experiences, and build lasting connections. Play areas and learning spaces are designed to spark creativity and curiosity in children, encouraging physical activity and exploration. Indoor play zones equipped with games and educational materials serve as hubs for social interaction, helping children develop friendships in a safe, enriching environment. For those who value education, Jubail Island is home to renowned institutions like the Jubail Redwood Center of Excellence and Gordonstoun School, offering a curriculum that blends academic excellence with diverse extracurricular activities.

Embracing the outdoors

With 30 km of pristine waterfront and 1.2 million square meters of green space, Jubail Island is a haven for nature lovers. Residents can enjoy outdoor activities such as cycling, jogging, or simply relaxing in landscaped parks and gardens. The island’s extensive sports facilities, including tennis and basketball courts, an equestrian school, and a paddle club, cater to all ages and interests.

Jubail Island’s design reflects a deep commitment to sustainable living. From green building practices to preserving the natural mangrove forests, the community is built to minimise its environmental impact. Residents can enjoy a harmonious lifestyle that respects and celebrates the environment.

A vibrant community awaits

Jubail Island has welcomed its first residents, and the community is already coming to life. With state-of-the-art amenities, an emphasis on well-being, and a strong sense of belonging, it’s a place where families of all generations can flourish. Whether you’re looking for a peaceful retreat or a vibrant community to call home, Jubail Island offers the perfect balance.

About Jubail Island

The Jubail Island master-planned waterfront development, located between Yas Island and Saadiyat Island, will become Abu Dhabi’s leading residential sanctuary, designed to appeal to wellness and nature enthusiasts while positioned amid the rich biodiversity of the mangroves.

