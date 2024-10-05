Belgrade: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and President Aleksandar Vucic of Serbia on Saturday discussed the broad strategic partnership between their countries and explored promising opportunities to expand cooperation in ways that benefit both nations. Their talks also touched on several regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The meeting took place in Belgrade, where President Vucic welcomed Sheikh Mohamed and his accompanying delegation during his working visit to Serbia.

President Vucic expressed his appreciation for Sheikh Mohamed’s visit, noting that it advances the growing partnership between the two countries across various fields, thereby supporting the shared ambitions of their peoples for further development and prosperity.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohamed and the Serbian President discussed the progress of the strategic partnership, particularly in the areas of investment, economy, and trade, as well as technology, food security, renewable energy, and other opportunities for cooperation between the two nations.

The two leaders also addressed a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest, stressing the importance of finding peaceful solutions to various crises affecting many parts of the world, which are hindering development and prosperity both regionally and globally.

The UAE President affirmed that the UAE believes in the importance of cooperation and dialogue to resolve disputes through peaceful means for the benefit of all the world’s peoples. He emphasised that the UAE is a strong supporter of peace and stability in the Balkans and places great importance on its relations with the region’s countries, especially Serbia.

Strengthening CEPA

Sheikh Mohamed also noted that UAE-Serbia relations have been steadily growing, with a significant leap forward following the signing of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement between the two nations.

He also reaffirmed that the UAE firmly believes in the strong link between development, peace, and stability and in the importance of global cooperation. The UAE President underscored that economic, investment, and trade collaboration should be pursued to ensure a better future for all.

Sheikh Mohamed added that the UAE-Serbia Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement represents a pivotal step in strengthening economic cooperation between the two countries, both at the governmental level and among the private sector. It is expected to boost trade and investment between the UAE and Serbia. He highlighted that Serbia’s inclusion in the UAE’s Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement programme reflects the shared understanding of the many opportunities that both countries can leverage to ensure a brighter future for their peoples.