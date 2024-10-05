Upon his arrival at Belgrade Nikola Tesla Airport, he was welcomed by the President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić, along with other officials.

Sheikh Mohamed is accompanied on this visit by a delegation that includes Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Dr Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade; Faisal Abdulaziz Al Bannai, Advisor to the UAE President for Strategic Research and Advanced Technology Affairs; Mohamed Alabbar, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Eagle Hills Abu Dhabi; Ahmed Al Menhali, UAE Ambassador to Serbia; and a number of senior officials.