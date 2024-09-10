Dubai: The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai, in collaboration with the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), celebrated the 15th anniversary of the Dubai Metro with a special initiative.

Passengers arriving at Dubai airports were surprised with a distinctive stamp on their passports, specially designed to commemorate the occasion. Additionally, 10,000 Nol cards were distributed to mark the anniversary.

Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of GDRFA Dubai, emphasised that the initiative celebrates the continuous progress and development in the transport sector led by the RTA. He said Dubai Metro has become an integral part of the city’s identity, offering a modern means of transportation that aligns with the future aspirations of Dubai and enhances the experience of both residents and visitors. The initiative reaffirms Dubai’s vision of being a smart and sustainable city.

This step, which includes distributing Nol cards at airport Terminals 1 and 3, will facilitate easy and fast travel between the airport and various destinations within Dubai. It also supports the broader efforts to provide a seamless and comprehensive travel experience for passengers, in line with the emirate’s vision of offering modern and sustainable transport solutions.

It is worth mentioning that the metro stations within the airport terminals serve travelers comfortably and efficiently, making it easier to travel between the airport and other destinations in Dubai.

Dubai Metro is considered one of the most significant achievements in facilitating transportation for both residents and visitors.