Find out the application process, required documents and overall cost.
Dubai: Planning a holiday abroad and thinking about renting a car? Before you get behind the wheel in another country, it is important to check whether you need an International Driving Permit (IDP), also known as an International Driving Licence (IDL).
Whether you can drive using only your UAE driving licence depends on the country you are visiting and its local regulations.
In many GCC countries, UAE residents can drive using their UAE driving licence. However, some European countries and other international destinations may require visitors to carry an International Driving Permit in addition to their UAE licence.
It is also common for international car rental companies to request an IDP from foreign tourists, even in countries where it may not be legally mandatory.
If you plan to drive in destinations such as France, Italy or other popular tourist locations, it is advisable to check the latest requirements with local authorities and your chosen rental car provider before travelling. Obtaining an IDP is often the safest option to ensure a hassle-free experience.
An International Driving Permit (IDP) is a United Nations-regulated travel document that translates your national driving licence into multiple languages. It serves as internationally recognised proof of your driving credentials and can be used in more than 150 countries worldwide.
The permit does not replace your UAE driving licence. Instead, it must be carried together with your valid UAE licence when driving abroad.
An IDP can make it easier to:
Rent a vehicle in a foreign country.
Communicate your driving credentials to local authorities.
Comply with local driving regulations in countries that require an international permit.
Avoid delays or issues with car rental companies.
UAE residents can apply for an IDP online through three official platforms:
UAE's Ministry of Interior (MOI) mobile app — "MOI UAE"
Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) website — rta.ae
The Automobile and Touring Club of the UAE (ATCUAE) — www.atcuae.ae, or in person at one of their centres
Before you begin your application, make sure you have the following ready:
Valid Emirates ID
Valid passport and valid UAE residence visa
Valid UAE driving licence
Recent passport-size photographs (usually two, with a white background)
Important: Before applying, you must settle any outstanding traffic fines registered against your UAE driving licence — applications will not go through if you have unpaid fines.
The IDL is valid for one year from the date of issue.
Processing times vary slightly depending on the platform you use:
Online applications: Typically completed within 2–3 working days, though it's wise to allow up to 5 working days for delivery to your requested address.
If your driving licence was issued in Dubai, you can apply through either the MOI app or the RTA website. Note that you'll only be able to complete the application once all traffic fines on your UAE driving licence have been cleared.
Step 1: Access the Service
Visit rta.ae and click Services on the menu tab.
Click View Drivers and Car Owner Services.
In the search bar, type "Apply for an International Driving Licence" and click the red Apply Now button.
Step 2: provide your licence details
Enter one of the following: Emirates ID number and expiry date, number plate, or Traffic Code (TC) number.
Click Next.
Enter the One-Time Password (OTP) sent to your registered mobile number.
Verify your personal and driving licence details (click Edit if changes are needed).
Upload a passport-sized photograph with a white background.
Enter your address details.
Step 3: Pay for the licence
Select your preferred delivery method and pay the service fee online using a debit or credit card.
According to the RTA, you'll receive an SMS within two working days containing a link to a digital version of your IDL, valid until you receive the physical copy.
The physical copy typically arrives the next day, unless you opt for expedited delivery.
Alternatively, you can collect the IDL in person from an RTA Customer Happiness Centre in Deira or Al Barsha, free of charge.
Fees
Issuance fees
Dh177 – Licence issuance fee.
Dh20 – Knowledge and Innovation fee.
Delivery options
Normal next-day delivery: Dh20.
Same-day delivery (Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah): Dh35.
Delivery within two hours: Dh50.
International delivery: Dh50.
Collection from RTA Customer Happiness Centres: No additional charge.
The Ministry of Interior also allows residents to apply digitally through the MOI UAE mobile application.
Application process
Download the MOI UAE app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.
Log in using UAE Pass.
Select the International Driving Licence service.
Enter:
Nationality.
Driving licence issuing emirate.
Licence category.
Mobile number.
Email address.
Upload a passport-sized photograph with a white background.
Add your delivery address.
Pay online using a debit or credit card.
After submission, you will receive confirmation via SMS and email. Delivery is handled through Emirates Post.
Fees
Dh170 – International Driving Licence fee.
Dh8.50 – Delivery fee.
The Automobile and Touring Club of the UAE also offers online applications for International Driving Permits.
Visit the ATCUAE IDP application page.
Enter your full name, email address and mobile number.
Provide your date of birth, place of birth, nationality and home address.
Enter your Emirates ID and UAE driving licence details.
Upload digital copies of your Emirates ID, UAE driving licence and passport sized photographs..
Complete the payment process.
Processing time - Once the application is completed, the permit is generally delivered within three to five working days.
Before travelling, always double-check the specific driving requirements of your destination country with the local authority or your car rental provider, as rules can vary and change.