Find out where Emiratis can drive or exchange their UAE driving licence abroad
The United Arab Emirates continues to strengthen its position as one of the world’s most internationally recognized driving licence jurisdictions, with Emirati citizens now able to drive or exchange their UAE driving licences in 34 countries and international destinations.
The UAE Ministry of Interior has highlighted a range of driving facilitation measures available to Emirati nationals abroad through its “Murkhoos” initiative, which governs the recognition and exchange of driving licences. According to official data, UAE citizens can exchange their UAE driving licence for a local licence when residing in 34 international destinations. In addition, they may legally drive using their UAE licence while visiting or touring 33 of those destinations without the need to obtain a new licence.
The Ministry’s “Murkhoos” initiative provides driving licence recognition and exchange services that enable UAE citizens to use their national driving licences in numerous countries around the world and exchange them for local licences upon residency. The initiative also grants visitors to the UAE the right to drive using their national licences and to exchange them for a UAE driving licence when they become residents.
The broad international recognition of the UAE driving licence reflects the confidence placed in the country’s traffic management framework, driver training programs, licensing procedures, and road safety standards. It underscores the UAE’s alignment with international best practices in road safety, driver qualification, and licensing governance.
The Ministry of Interior explains that “recognition” refers to the use of a UAE national driving licence by Emirati citizens outside the country for non-residency purposes, as well as the use of foreign national licences by visitors to the UAE. “Exchange,” meanwhile, refers to the replacement of a UAE driving licence with a local licence when an Emirati citizen resides abroad, or the replacement of a foreign licence with a UAE licence when a visitor becomes a resident.
The list of destinations where Emirati citizens can either drive using their UAE licence or exchange it upon residency includes:
Estonia, Albania, Portugal, the People’s Republic of China, Hungary, Greece, Ukraine, Bulgaria, Slovakia, Slovenia, Serbia, Cyprus, Latvia, the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, Lithuania, Malta, Iceland, Montenegro, Israel, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Uzbekistan, the United Kingdom, Austria, the Kingdom of Denmark, the Netherlands, Poland, Finland, Croatia, the U.S. State of Texas, North Macedonia, the Republic of Kosovo, and Kyrgyzstan.
South Korea currently permits the exchange of UAE driving licences for residents only.
Data released through the “Murkhoos” service also indicate that citizens of 53 countries can exchange their national driving licences for a UAE licence upon residency without having to undertake either practical or theoretical driving tests.
Furthermore, holders of licences from 52 of those countries may legally drive in the UAE during visits that do not involve residency. South Korean nationals are eligible to exchange their licences only upon obtaining residency status.
To qualify for a driving licence exchange in the UAE, applicants must hold a valid licence issued by a country approved for exchange, meet the legal driving age requirements, and possess a valid residency status. Applicants must also have residency, employment, study, or residential ties within the relevant emirate and successfully complete an eye examination.
For certain countries, applicants may be required to surrender their original licence in accordance with bilateral agreements and memoranda of understanding.
Required documents include:
A legal translation of the original foreign driving licence.
A copy of the original licence.
Completion of applicable administrative procedures.
The exchange fee is Dh600.
The Ministry of Interior offers these services through its smart application and official website as part of the “Murkhoos” initiative.
Mutual recognition agreements for UAE driving licences provide substantial advantages for Emirati citizens by simplifying mobility during travel, study, work, and residency abroad. They also reduce administrative procedures and eliminate many of the costs associated with obtaining a new driving licence in host countries.
These arrangements facilitate seamless mobility for Emiratis across numerous destinations, allowing them to drive legally and conveniently during both short-term visits and long-term stays.
The willingness of foreign governments and international authorities to recognize or exchange UAE driving licences demonstrates global confidence in the competence of UAE drivers and in the quality of the country’s driver training, testing, and licensing systems.
UAE authorities continue to modernize traffic legislation and integrate advanced smart technologies into licensing services, helping maintain high road safety standards and further strengthening international recognition of the national driving licence.
Experts note that international recognition of the UAE driving licence extends beyond personal convenience and carries significant economic and tourism benefits. It enhances the UAE’s global standing, supports business and investment activities, and provides citizens with greater flexibility when managing professional and personal commitments abroad.
The recognition also positively impacts tourism by enabling Emirati travelers to rent and drive vehicles easily in numerous destinations, improving travel convenience and providing greater freedom to explore cities and tourist attractions.
While exchange requirements vary from one country to another according to local regulations, most jurisdictions that recognize the UAE driving licence offer streamlined procedures. These typically involve presenting the original licence, proof of identity or residency, and completing a limited number of administrative formalities.
Citizens planning to travel or relocate abroad are advised to review the specific requirements imposed by authorities in their destination country to ensure full compliance with local regulations governing the use or exchange of UAE driving licences.
The growing international recognition of the UAE driving licence represents another achievement reflecting the country’s global reputation across service, regulatory, and governance sectors. It highlights the success of the UAE’s efforts to build a modern traffic system that commands the respect and confidence of institutions and authorities worldwide.
As the UAE continues to expand international agreements and partnerships in this field, the UAE driving licence is further consolidating its status as a trusted and widely accepted document that offers holders greater mobility and convenience across the globe, reinforcing the nation’s position as a global model for government excellence, regulatory efficiency, and high-quality public services.