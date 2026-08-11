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Man arrested after allegedly breaking into Kim Kardashian’s $60 million estate, taking car for a drive

Intruder arrested after alleged break-in and car theft at Kim Kardashian estate

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
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Officers responded to reports of a break-in and items being taken from inside the house
Officers responded to reports of a break-in and items being taken from inside the house

Police arrested a man on the grounds of Kim Kardashian's Hidden Hills property after he allegedly broke in and, at one point, took a car from the estate for a drive around the neighbourhood before being caught.

The incident took place on Sunday, August 9, at the estate, which the New York Post reported is valued at approximately $60 million. Kardashian and her children were not present at the time. The family has been staying at a nearby rented home while the main property undergoes renovations.

What police found

Officers responded to reports of a break-in and items being taken from inside the house. Before his arrest, the suspect also reportedly took a car belonging to one of Kardashian's staff members and drove it around the area. NBC News identified him as 27-year-old Trey Mendel.

Kardashian has not publicly commented on the incident.

Property background

The estate is tied to Kardashian's marriage to Kanye West, now known as Ye. The couple purchased the property in 2014 for $20 million and completed extensive renovations before moving in in 2017. Kardashian and West divorced in 2022, though she and their four children continued living at the property until the current renovations required them to relocate temporarily.

Per the Los Angeles Times, the main residence covers close to 15,700 square feet and includes eight bedrooms, ten bathrooms, eight fireplaces, a home theatre, a game room with a wet bar, a private library and a gym. Kardashian has since bought the property next door as well, expanding the estate further.

Previous security incident

This is not the first security incident Kardashian has faced. In 2016, she was robbed at gunpoint in a Paris apartment by assailants posing as police officers, who restrained her and stole jewellery valued at more than $6 million, including a $4 million diamond ring given to her by West. The trial of ten defendants in that case concluded in 2025, resulting in eight convictions and two acquittals.

Kardashian, the daughter of the late attorney Robert Kardashian and media personality Kris Jenner, first rose to fame through the reality series Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which followed her family's personal and professional lives for over a decade.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
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