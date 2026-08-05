Police respond to alarming TikTok stream before blogger is taken to hospital
Celebrity blogger Perez Hilton was hospitalised on Tuesday night following a police response at his Miami home, after members of the public raised concerns over content he had livestreamed on TikTok.
Emergency vehicles were seen outside Hilton's residence in Miami on Tuesday evening after the public alerted authorities to a livestream on TikTok, suggesting self-harm. His TikTok account was suspended shortly afterward.
In a statement issued Tuesday, the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office did not name Hilton directly but confirmed deputies had responded to a report of a man "livestreaming acts of self-harm on social media," as quoted by multiple outlets including The Guardian. The department said deputies met with members of the man's family outside the home and opted to "tactically disengage" while continuing to monitor the situation from a distance.
Authorities confirmed the man had been alone inside the home during the livestream.
Later that evening, the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office confirmed the man had been "safely recovered and transported by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue to a local hospital, where he is receiving medical attention."
Hilton's managers, Dante Rusciolelli and Rebekah Kochan, addressed the situation in a joint statement to TMZ: "We are aware of the concerning content circulating online involving our client, Perez Hilton. At this time, we have not been able to make direct contact with him, despite our ongoing efforts to reach him. Our primary concern is Perez's health and well-being, as well as the well-being of his family. Until we have confirmed information, we will not speculate or comment further. We appreciate everyone's concern and ask that his privacy be respected during this time."
Hilton, whose real name is Mario Armando Lavandeira Jr, rose to fame in the mid-2000s for his sharp-edged celebrity commentary on his self-titled blog. The site's popularity eventually waned, and Hilton later shifted his career toward reality television and podcasting. In June, he announced he had relocated with his three young children from Las Vegas to Miami.