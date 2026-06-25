According to the Public Prosecution, both defendants used the platform to direct offensive and degrading remarks at one another, transforming a private disagreement into a public confrontation. Prosecutors charged the pair with exchanging insults through electronic means, intentional disturbance through telecommunications devices, misuse of communication services and criminal threats.

Ras Al Khaimah: A Ras Al Khaimah court has sentenced a TikTok user to three months in prison and fined another Dh1,000 after a livestream dispute escalated into insults, harassment and a death threat, reinforcing that misconduct on social media platforms can carry serious criminal consequences. The verdict was issued on June 22.

The most serious evidence concerned a throat-slitting gesture made by the second defendant while looking directly into the camera during the livestream. The court ruled that the gesture constituted a clear death threat under established custom and law, even in the absence of spoken words.

According to the defence, rivalry for social media attention also played a role in the dispute. Al Shimili argued that the complainant sought to benefit from her client's larger online following and repeatedly attempted to engage him publicly to increase his own visibility.

A key part of the defence focused on the authenticity and completeness of the video evidence. Al Shimili argued that clips submitted to investigators had been selectively edited in a manner that portrayed her client as the aggressor while excluding earlier insults, threats and provocative conduct. The defence submitted full recordings, claiming they demonstrated that her client was reacting to repeated harassment rather than initiating the exchange.

Al Shimili told the court that her client had repeatedly attempted to avoid the dispute and lacked any criminal intent. She maintained that his comments had been taken out of context and that he became involved only after the complainant allegedly continued drawing him into TikTok live sessions.

In its judgment, the court distinguished between the conduct of the two men. It concluded that the defendant represented by Al Shimili had engaged primarily in verbal insults, while the second defendant's actions were significantly more serious because they included the simulated throat-slitting gesture and more inflammatory conduct.

The court ruling that the video evidence clearly established the offences. Judges said that while provocation could be considered during sentencing, it did not justify insults or threats made during a public broadcast.

The defence also submitted medical records showing that the defendant suffers from hearing impairment and tinnitus following major jaw surgery, arguing that these conditions may have affected his perception and understanding of events during both the livestream and the subsequent remote investigation.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.