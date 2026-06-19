Social media post costs man Dh80,000 in Dubai court ruling

The court also ordered the removal of the offensive content from all online platforms and imposed a three-month ban on the defendant’s use of information networks. The ruling was upheld by both the Court of Appeal and the Court of Cassation, making it final and binding.

Dubai : The Dubai Civil Court has ordered a man to pay Dh80,000 in compensation to a lawyer after finding him liable for defamation, insult and invasion of privacy, following his conviction for publishing social media posts that included the lawyer’s photo without consent and contained offensive remarks describing him as “deceiving community personalities under the pretext of volunteer work.”

According to court documents, the incident dates back to November 2024, when the defendant posted photos of the lawyer and others on social media platforms, accompanied by remarks accusing them of “exploiting community figures under the guise of volunteering”.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.