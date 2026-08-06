The family pointed to one encouraging development: "We have also been able to confirm that Perez is able to communicate, which has given our family hope." They asked the public for patience going forward: "We respectfully ask for your continued prayers, understanding, and grace as Perez continues to recover. We will share additional updates as we receive confirmed information and are able to do so. For now, we're taking things one step at a time and keeping our focus where it belongs, on Perez and his recovery. Again, thank you, truly, for all your support and compassion. We are so grateful."