Hilton's family issued an initial statement shortly after the incident
Amid an outpouring of concern from fans and colleagues, Perez Hilton's family says there is now a reason for cautious optimism: he is able to communicate.
The 48-year-old celebrity blogger, whose real name is Mario Armando Lavandeira Jr, was hospitalised on Tuesday (4 August) after an unsettling TikTok livestream.
The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office responded to Hilton's Miami home, where deputies say they spoke with family members and confirmed he was alone inside.
Hilton's family issued an initial statement shortly after the incident, thanking supporters and confirming he was receiving medical care. A second, more detailed update followed late Wednesday (5 August), in which the family described the ordeal as compounded by a shortage of updates from those treating him.
"Our family wants to once again thank everyone who has reached out with prayers, kind messages, and support for Perez. Your compassionate humanity during this profoundly heartbreaking time has meant more than words can express," the statement read. "This has been incredibly difficult and emotional for us, made even harder because very little information has been made available to our family. While we continue to wait for further updates, we remain hopeful."
The family pointed to one encouraging development: "We have also been able to confirm that Perez is able to communicate, which has given our family hope." They asked the public for patience going forward: "We respectfully ask for your continued prayers, understanding, and grace as Perez continues to recover. We will share additional updates as we receive confirmed information and are able to do so. For now, we're taking things one step at a time and keeping our focus where it belongs, on Perez and his recovery. Again, thank you, truly, for all your support and compassion. We are so grateful."
Hilton, a father of three who recently relocated to Miami from Las Vegas, remains hospitalised as his family awaits further word on his recovery. An influencer who appeared alongside him during the livestream has since spoken publicly, saying she believes Hilton "needs real help."