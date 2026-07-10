RAK court orders death by qisas in triple family murder that shocked UAE
Ras Al Khaimah: The Ras Al Khaimah Criminal Court has sentenced a Gulf national to death by qisas after convicting him of the intentional murder of a 66-year-old woman and her two daughters in a case that shocked the UAE and devastated an entire family.
In a judgment delivered in the presence of the defendant on Wednesday, July 8, the court found the father guilty of intentional murder, attempted murder, issuing death threats. The court ordered that he be punished by death by qisas.
In the same case, the court sentenced the defendant's son to six months in prison on the first charge and three months on the second charge. He was also fined Dh10,000 and ordered to pay a court fee of Dh100.
According to court records, the son was convicted of attempted murder and threatening to kill another member of the victims' family.
The judgment also ordered the confiscation of seized evidence, including a vehicle bearing a Ras Al Khaimah registration plate.
Under UAE law, death sentences remain subject to the completion of the judicial process, including appeals, before becoming final.
The case stems from a fatal shooting that took place on May 7, 2025, in a residential neighbourhood in Ras Al Khaimah. Authorities said the incident was triggered by a dispute reportedly linked to a blocked driveway.
The victims were identified as a 66-year-old mother and her daughters, aged 36 and 38. A third daughter, aged 47, survived the attack after sustaining injuries.
The Public Prosecution referred the main defendant to the Criminal Court on charges of intentional murder, attempted murder, issuing death threats following the completion of its investigation.
According to evidence presented before the court, the victims were at their family home when an argument escalated into violence. Prosecutors said the accused used both his vehicle and a firearm during the attack.
Investigations by police also found that the weapon allegedly used in the crime had been purchased and smuggled into the UAE through a neighbouring country. Authorities said the firearm was not licensed.
During earlier hearings, the defence argued that the accused suffered from psychological and mental health issues and requested a specialist evaluation. The court subsequently ordered a comprehensive mental and psychological assessment before proceedings continued.
Speaking to Gulf News after the ruling, Maher Salem Wafai, son of the deceased woman and brother of the victims, said the family welcomed the verdict and expressed confidence in the UAE justice system.
“From the beginning, we believed justice would prevail,” Wafai said. “The UAE is a country founded on the values of peace, security and respect for human dignity. Nothing can ease the pain of losing my mother and sisters, but today’s verdict brings a sense of justice to our family.”
Wafai said emotions overwhelmed family members when they learned of the court’s decision. His surviving sister, who was injured in the attack, broke down in tears after receiving the news by phone.
“The moment she heard the verdict, she could not hold back her tears,” he said. “It was an overwhelming moment after months of grief, trauma and waiting for justice.”
Wafai had previously recounted the events of the attack, describing how his mother and four sisters were at home when the dispute turned deadly.
“Yasmin, 38, was the first victim. He ran her over and shot her in the head. When another sister tried to help, he shot her too. My mother and another sister were also killed as they tried to escape,” he said.
An 11-year-old boy, the son of one of the victims, witnessed the attack but managed to escape after the suspect allegedly attempted to shoot him.
Authorities said the dispute was reportedly triggered by a blocked driveway.
Wafai said all three women who lost their lives were mothers, leaving behind children whose lives have been permanently changed by the tragedy.
“One of my sisters had six children, and the eldest is only 15 years old. Their lives have been shattered forever,” he said.
The murders sent shockwaves through the local community and sparked widespread calls for justice.
Throughout the court proceedings, the victims’ family repeatedly sought the maximum punishment under UAE law.
The lawyer representing the victims’ family told Gulf News that the family had consistently demanded the toughest penalty available for those responsible for the killings. He said legal submissions were presented before the court and a death sentence was formally requested for the main defendant given the gravity of the crimes.
He added that the family believed the ruling reflected the seriousness of the offences and provided a measure of justice for the victims and their relatives.
The case was first heard by the Ras Al Khaimah Criminal Court in August 2025 during a closed session.
Wednesday’s ruling remains subject to appeal within 15 days.