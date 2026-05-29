The series, backed by a $40M budget, was abruptly shelved amid the scandal fallout.
The fate of Disney+’s high-profile Korean original series Knock Off, led by South Korean star Kim Soo-hyun, remains uncertain despite a recent development that cleared the actor of allegations, tied to a deepfake-related controversy.
According to a May 28 statement provided to Maeil Business Newspaper by a Disney+ official, there is “no change” to the show’s suspended release plan, with internal decision-makers continuing to take a cautious stance on its future.
The series, reportedly backed by a production budget of around 60 billion won (approximately $40 million), was abruptly shelved earlier amid the fallout from the scandal, halting momentum on what was positioned as one of Disney+’s most ambitious Korean originals.
Despite the legal and reputation questions surrounding the lead actor now being addressed, the platform has yet to signal a return to the project, leaving Knock Off in prolonged limbo as stakeholders weigh the risks of revival versus a full reset.
Earlier this year, on February 28, The Fair News reported that Disney+ original series was in talks to finalise its broadcast schedule, with a possible premiere targeted for the first half of the year.
The report, citing industry and financial sources, added that Disney+ had recently been restructuring its slate of major titles for the first half of 2026, and was reportedly considering slotting in the long-delayed series as part of its updated programming lineup.
However, on March 3, Disney+ pushed back on the claims, stating: “Reports that we are preparing to schedule Knock-Off for release this year are not true. There are no additional updates beyond our previous statement.”
Public attention around the long-shelved Disney+ series has again resurfaced following major legal developments involving YouTuber Kim Se-ui, head of the channel Garo Sero Research Institute (also known as HoverLab).
On May 26, the Seoul Central District Court issued an arrest warrant for Kim, with Judge Boo Dong-sik citing concerns over potential flight risk and destruction of evidence amid an ongoing investigation.
Authorities allege that the case involves a wider pattern of digital manipulation and fabricated material that had been used to support damaging claims against Soo-hyun. Among the allegations previously circulated were assertions linking the actor to the late actress Kim Sae-ron during her minor years, as well as claims suggesting financial pressure connected to her death.
Investigators have since reportedly found that an audio recording presented as evidence, purportedly featuring Kim Sae-ron’s voice, was in fact created using AI-based voice cloning technology. Police also discovered alleged alterations in messaging records, including edited KakaoTalk conversations where the contact name had been changed to attribute statements directly to Kim Soo-hyun.
Following the developments, Kim Soo-hyun’s agency, Gold Medalist, stated that the allegations and supporting material raised against the actor had been formally discredited. The agency also said the actor had faced significant emotional strain during the period and had stepped back from activities while the matter was under investigation.
The statement also referenced a press conference held in March 2025, Soo-hyun addressed the controversy directly, saying, “I won’t force you to believe me, but I will prove it.”