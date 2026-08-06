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Multiple people killed in North Carolina shooting

SBI said the shooting occurred around 8.30am, with deputies and state patrol responding

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
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Multiple people were killed and another person was injured in a shooting in Prospect Hill, North Carolina, on Wednesday morning, authorities said.

The Caswell County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a call for service shortly before 8am at a property on Brooks Road, where they found multiple people suffering from gunshot wounds.

One person was taken to Duke University Hospital for treatment, while authorities said there were multiple fatalities.

Caswell County Sheriff Tony Durden requested assistance from the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), which sent crime scene investigators to process evidence and conduct interviews.

The SBI said the shooting occurred around 8.30am and that sheriff's deputies and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded immediately.

Authorities said there is no threat to the general public and that the incident is contained to the address where the shooting took place.

The sheriff's office is working to notify next of kin before releasing further details about the victims.

Further information will be released as it becomes available, authorities said.

Christian Borbon
Christian BorbonSenior Web Editor
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
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