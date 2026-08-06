Multiple people killed in North Carolina shooting

One person was taken to Duke University Hospital for treatment, while authorities said there were multiple fatalities.

Caswell County Sheriff Tony Durden requested assistance from the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), which sent crime scene investigators to process evidence and conduct interviews.

The SBI said the shooting occurred around 8.30am and that sheriff's deputies and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded immediately.

Authorities said there is no threat to the general public and that the incident is contained to the address where the shooting took place.

The sheriff's office is working to notify next of kin before releasing further details about the victims.

Further information will be released as it becomes available, authorities said.