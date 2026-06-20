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Kuwaiti student killed in stabbing during attempted robbery in North Carolina

Authorities say victim was attacked while sitting in his vehicle in Charlotte

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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The victim, identified as Saeed Ali Al Tabtabai, 27, was found suffering from multiple stab wounds inside his vehicle on 10 June.
The victim, identified as Saeed Ali Al Tabtabai, 27, was found suffering from multiple stab wounds inside his vehicle on 10 June.
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Charlotte, North Carolina: A Kuwaiti student has died after being stabbed multiple times during an apparent robbery attempt in the US city of Charlotte, North Carolina, according to local authorities.

The victim, identified as Saeed Ali Al Tabtabai, 27, was found suffering from multiple stab wounds inside his vehicle on 10 June. Investigators said the attack occurred during an attempted theft of his mobile phone.

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Emergency responders attended the scene, but the victim later died from his injuries. Authorities subsequently informed his family of his death.

Following an investigation, police identified and arrested a suspect, 51-year-old David Lawrence. He was taken into custody and later remanded to jail pending further legal proceedings.

According to investigators, the suspect faces multiple charges, including murder and armed robbery involving a bladed weapon during the attempted theft of the Kuwaiti citizen's phone.

The case is under investigation with authorities continuing to examine the circumstances surrounding the attack.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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