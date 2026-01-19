Kuwait first Arab state to mandate a school subject on drugs and crime

Unlike traditional awareness campaigns, the new curriculum is designed to be practical
Dubai: Kuwait is set to become the first Arab country to introduce a compulsory school subject focused on drugs and other crimes.
The new subject will be taught at the intermediate (middle school) level starting from the next academic year, after the Ministry of Education agreed to a proposal submitted by the committee drafting the country’s new anti-drugs law. The aim, officials say, is to strengthen students’ awareness and shield them from the growing risks posed by drugs and psychoactive substances.
According to Al Qabas newspaper, Mohammed Al Duaij, head of the law-drafting committee, said the curriculum would go beyond drugs to address a wide range of crimes, including violence, theft, bullying, cybercrime, traffic violations and sexual offences.
Al Duaij said he had personally discussed the proposal with the Minister of Education, Jalal Al Tabtabai, outlining the importance of preventive education at an early age. “There was strong engagement,” he said, adding that the minister had been provided with a detailed outline of the proposed material and the crimes to be covered.
According to Al Duaij, while many adolescents understand that such acts are wrong, they often lack a clear sense of the real consequences. “They know it is a mistake,” he said, “but they do not know what actually happens to them if they commit these acts.”
He argued that schools are increasingly being asked to fill a gap left by changes in family life. Many parents, he said, are preoccupied with work, rely heavily on domestic help or digital devices, and struggle to maintain daily dialogue with their children. Supervision may still exist, he noted, but guidance often does not.
In addition, he said, many parents are unfamiliar with modern forms of drugs, do not fully understand teenagers’ digital culture, or feel uncomfortable discussing sensitive topics. As a result, adolescents often turn to friends, the internet or personal experimentation for information “the most dangerous teacher,” he said.
Unlike traditional awareness campaigns that rely on warnings, the new curriculum is designed to be practical. It will teach students how to refuse drugs without losing friends, how to handle peer pressure, how to exit risky situations, and when and how to seek help without fear.
Al Duaij also stressed the importance of correcting misconceptions that portray offenders as strong, daring or clever. “Proper education reveals the real picture,” he said, pointing to addiction, family breakdown, imprisonment and psychological illness as the true outcomes of criminal behaviour.
He called on private schools to follow the government’s lead and adopt similar programmes, describing the initiative as a major step towards preventing juvenile crime and reducing its spread.
Several countries, including France, Britain, Canada, Australia, Germany and Japan, already include drug awareness in their school curricula. Kuwait’s move, officials say, places it at the forefront of preventive education efforts in the region.
