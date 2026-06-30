Portugal's Silva bides his time after being benched at World Cup

Dropped midfielder vows to be ready as Portugal target last-16 spot
Bernardo Silva said it was not his job to question the coach's decisions after being benched for the past two games as Portugal prepare for Thursday's World Cup showdown against Croatia.
The midfielder, who recently joined Real Madrid from Manchester City, was dropped from the starting line-up after a disappointing 1-1 draw against DR Congo in Portugal's opener.
He came on as a late replacement in the 5-0 hammering of Uzbekistan but was kept on the bench for the 0-0 draw against Colombia.
Silva, 31, told reporters on Tuesday he was eager to be involved in the last-32 match in Toronto.
"Of course I want to be a part of it, of course I want to contribute, of course I think I can help," he said.
"But I'm ready, I'm ready to help the team in whatever way I can, whether as a starter, playing five minutes, or in the locker room."
Silva, one of a clutch of top-class Portugal midfielders including Bruno Fernandes, Ruben Neves and Vitinha, said it was up to head coach Roberto Martinez to make the tough calls.
"It's up to us to do our best, support the players on the field, train well, create a good atmosphere and, above all, be ready for when that opportunity comes again," he said.
Silva outlined what he felt Portugal needed to do against Croatia to progress to the last 16.
"Try to be a team that creates danger, that is aggressive, that is direct, while at the same time not losing control of the game, which we lost a little against Colombia," he said.
Silva added that no side would play "eight perfect games" but said Portugal had the tools to win matches even when under par.
Martinez's team will face a Croatia side still led by Luka Modric, who remains the side's creative force at the age of 40.
"Luka is truly an idol for me - the way he not only played and remained at the highest level, but also the way he conducted himself throughout his career is a great inspiration to me," said Silva.
"I wish him the best but not in two days, because I want to beat him."
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AFP