GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Transport

More than 58,000 drivers swap foreign licences for UAE permits in Dubai

Applicants can apply either online via the RTA website or at a Customer Happiness Centre

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
The full list of eligible countries is available on the official RTA portal.
The full list of eligible countries is available on the official RTA portal.

Dubai: More than 58,000 residents and visitors exchanged their foreign driving licences for UAE permits last year, as Dubai continues to streamline bureaucracy to attract global talent.

Over 58,000 licences exchanged in 2025

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) confirmed on Tuesday that 58,082 driving licences from 57 countries were replaced during 2025. The figures reflect growing uptake of the RTA’s simplified licence exchange service, which allows eligible drivers to bypass traditional driving tests and training.

Eligible countries list continues to expand

Sultan Al Akraf, Director of Drivers Licensing at the RTA’s Licensing Agency, said the list of eligible countries now includes 38 European nations, 13 from Asia and Latin America, five GCC states, and one African country.

“The most recent additions include Kyrgyzstan, Kosovo, North Macedonia, the State of Texas, and Croatia,” Mr Al Akraf said, noting that the initiative supports Dubai’s position as a preferred global destination for living and working.

British drivers top the list

British expatriates were the most frequent users of the service in 2025, with 13,165 licences exchanged from the UK, including England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

They were followed by nationals from the Republic of Türkiye (6,838) and China (5,300), highlighting Dubai’s diverse expatriate base.

How the licence exchange process works

Eligible applicants can apply either online via the RTA website or in person at a Customer Happiness Centre. Requirements include a mandatory eye test at an approved centre, submission of the original foreign licence, and payment of prescribed fees.

Agreements underpin mutual recognition

The RTA said the initiative is supported by bilateral agreements and memoranda of understanding between the UAE and partner countries, ensuring mutual recognition of driving standards.

The full list of eligible countries is available on the official RTA portal.

Christian Borbon
Christian BorbonSenior Web Editor
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
Show More
Related Topics:
Dubai

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Companies seeking inclusion in the Golden List must meet several criteria, including a strong record of customs compliance with no major violations

Abu Dhabi: New ‘Golden List’ to speed up pharma trade

2m read
Why I took frequent breaks on a long UAE road trip

Why I took frequent breaks on a long UAE road trip

3m read
Jebel Jais mountain desert road surrounded by sandstones in Ras Al Khaimah. This is the season when a drive becomes more than a commute, when mountains, desert edges and coastlines start to feel cinematic and inviting.

UAE’s rewarding winter drives — and cars that suit best

4m read
AI tech to reshape Sharjah Coop’s retail operations

AI tech to reshape Sharjah Coop’s retail operations

2m read