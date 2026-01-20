Dubai: More than 58,000 residents and visitors exchanged their foreign driving licences for UAE permits last year, as Dubai continues to streamline bureaucracy to attract global talent.

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) confirmed on Tuesday that 58,082 driving licences from 57 countries were replaced during 2025. The figures reflect growing uptake of the RTA’s simplified licence exchange service, which allows eligible drivers to bypass traditional driving tests and training.

“The most recent additions include Kyrgyzstan, Kosovo, North Macedonia, the State of Texas, and Croatia,” Mr Al Akraf said, noting that the initiative supports Dubai’s position as a preferred global destination for living and working.

Sultan Al Akraf, Director of Drivers Licensing at the RTA’s Licensing Agency, said the list of eligible countries now includes 38 European nations, 13 from Asia and Latin America, five GCC states, and one African country.

British expatriates were the most frequent users of the service in 2025, with 13,165 licences exchanged from the UK, including England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Eligible applicants can apply either online via the RTA website or in person at a Customer Happiness Centre. Requirements include a mandatory eye test at an approved centre, submission of the original foreign licence, and payment of prescribed fees.

The RTA said the initiative is supported by bilateral agreements and memoranda of understanding between the UAE and partner countries, ensuring mutual recognition of driving standards.

Christian Borbon Senior Web Editor

Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.