My UAE road trip: Why I chose to take frequent breaks on a long drive

Studies back this up. Research conducted by a reputed university highlights how quickly fatigue can set in behind the wheel. Even after a good night’s sleep, drivers can show clear signs of tiredness after just two hours of continuous driving. The findings revealed that taking regular breaks can reduce fatigue by as much as 25 per cent. Short naps — even in a car seat — were shown to improve alertness by 21 per cent and cut drowsiness by 39 per cent after only an hour of driving. The message is clear: breaks are not a luxury; they are a necessity.

Dubai: Long drives have a way of lulling even the most enthusiastic drivers into a false sense of ease. When the road stretches straight as a ramrod and the scenery barely changes, all that’s left to do is grip the steering wheel and stare into a horizon that never seems to end. Add late-night hours to the mix, and what begins as a peaceful drive can quietly turn risky.

Initially, it didn’t feel like a burden. We started early, spirits were high, and conversation flowed freely. Fatigue felt like a distant concern. Eager to reach Salalah before nightfall, we limited our stops — just lunch and a couple of tea breaks. The other driver did offer to take over briefly, giving me some breathing space. We made it to Salalah just before sunset, but by then exhaustion had caught up with us. That evening was quiet — we barely had the energy for dinner before collapsing into bed.

The four-day adventure began on a promising note . All of us gathered at the designated spot right on time, allowing us to hit the road by 5am. I’ve always loved driving, so I naturally took the wheel. The catch? Of the three others in the car, two didn’t have driver licences, and the only other licensed driver openly disliked driving. It meant that most of the journey would fall on me.

I started taking breaks every two hours. As daylight faded and night set in, those breaks became more frequent. At one petrol station, I filled my bottle with cold water, using it to splash my face whenever fatigue crept in. It was a small act, but it helped reset my focus.

A late night meant a late start. Despite rushing through packing, we couldn’t get on the road before afternoon. Hunger forced us to stop for lunch, and just before departure, my fellow driver admitted he was far too tired to drive — and firmly refused to take the wheel.

The toughest stretch came after midnight. It was a weekday, traffic was sparse, and the long, empty roads made it harder to stay alert. Still, I refused to rush. I slowed down, took my time, and stopped whenever I felt even slightly tired. My friends didn’t complain. They woke up briefly during some breaks, only to drift back to sleep soon after.

Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.