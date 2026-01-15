My UAE road trip: Why I chose to take frequent breaks on a long drive

Driving continuously through odd hours with a tired soul can be dangerous
Dubai: Long drives have a way of lulling even the most enthusiastic drivers into a false sense of ease. When the road stretches straight as a ramrod and the scenery barely changes, all that’s left to do is grip the steering wheel and stare into a horizon that never seems to end. Add late-night hours to the mix, and what begins as a peaceful drive can quietly turn risky.
A recent tragic incident prompted me to reflect on this often-overlooked aspect of road safety: the importance of taking breaks during long drives, especially those that stretch past midnight. Fatigue doesn’t announce itself loudly. It creeps in slowly, dulling reflexes, clouding Judgment, and reducing concentration — sometimes without the driver even realising it.
Studies back this up. Research conducted by a reputed university highlights how quickly fatigue can set in behind the wheel. Even after a good night’s sleep, drivers can show clear signs of tiredness after just two hours of continuous driving. The findings revealed that taking regular breaks can reduce fatigue by as much as 25 per cent. Short naps — even in a car seat — were shown to improve alertness by 21 per cent and cut drowsiness by 39 per cent after only an hour of driving. The message is clear: breaks are not a luxury; they are a necessity.
These findings took me down memory lane to one of the longest drives I’ve ever undertaken — a road trip from the UAE to Salalah, Oman, a journey of nearly 1,200 kilometres. It was a trip that required careful planning: driving hours, rest stops, overnight stays, and the general stamina needed for a 12-13 hour journey by car.
The four-day adventure began on a promising note. All of us gathered at the designated spot right on time, allowing us to hit the road by 5am. I’ve always loved driving, so I naturally took the wheel. The catch? Of the three others in the car, two didn’t have driver licences, and the only other licensed driver openly disliked driving. It meant that most of the journey would fall on me.
Initially, it didn’t feel like a burden. We started early, spirits were high, and conversation flowed freely. Fatigue felt like a distant concern. Eager to reach Salalah before nightfall, we limited our stops — just lunch and a couple of tea breaks. The other driver did offer to take over briefly, giving me some breathing space. We made it to Salalah just before sunset, but by then exhaustion had caught up with us. That evening was quiet — we barely had the energy for dinner before collapsing into bed.
The next three days were everything we had hoped for, filled with planned activities and unforgettable experiences. But the real test came on the final day, when it was time to head back.
A late night meant a late start. Despite rushing through packing, we couldn’t get on the road before afternoon. Hunger forced us to stop for lunch, and just before departure, my fellow driver admitted he was far too tired to drive — and firmly refused to take the wheel.
The initial hours were manageable. I rarely feel drowsy while driving, but things changed once the others fell asleep. The silence, the steady hum of the engine, and the endless road began to take their toll. That’s when I made a conscious decision: I would not push myself.
I started taking breaks every two hours. As daylight faded and night set in, those breaks became more frequent. At one petrol station, I filled my bottle with cold water, using it to splash my face whenever fatigue crept in. It was a small act, but it helped reset my focus.
The toughest stretch came after midnight. It was a weekday, traffic was sparse, and the long, empty roads made it harder to stay alert. Still, I refused to rush. I slowed down, took my time, and stopped whenever I felt even slightly tired. My friends didn’t complain. They woke up briefly during some breaks, only to drift back to sleep soon after.
That return journey from Salalah took nearly two hours longer than expected — but no one minded. The only goal that mattered was reaching home safely.
Looking back, that drive reinforced a lesson worth repeating: no destination is more important than safety. Taking breaks, staying hydrated, and listening to your body can make the difference between a memorable road trip and a tragic one. When fatigue sets in, the bravest decision a driver can make is to pause.
