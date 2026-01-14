UAE’s most rewarding winter drives — and the cars that suit them best

As winter sets in, once-functional roads invite you to slow down and look around
For much of the year, driving in the UAE is an exercise in endurance. Winter changes that completely. The heat relents, the air clears, and suddenly the country’s roads that feel purely functional for much of the year invite you to linger. This is the season when a drive becomes more than a commute, when mountains, desert edges and coastlines start to feel cinematic and inviting.
What makes these routes memorable isn’t just the view. It’s how the road itself behaves — the camber through a bend, the surface quality under braking, the way a long straight opens into nothing but horizon. And just as importantly, it’s about having the right car for the journey. Not the fastest or the most extreme, but the one that feels most appropriate.
Here are five routes that show the UAE at its most rewarding behind the wheel, along with the types of cars that suit each one best.
Why it stands out: The most satisfying road in the country to actually drive
Jebel Jais isn’t about speed; it’s about rhythm. The tarmac is excellent, the corners flow logically, and the climb rewards smooth inputs rather than aggression. Done properly — early morning, light traffic — it’s the closest thing the UAE has to a driver’s road.
You want something composed here. A well-sorted sedan or a performance-oriented SUV with firm damping and trustworthy brakes feels perfectly in sync with the mountain. Tall, softly sprung vehicles could quickly feel out of their depth.
One thing experience teaches you: the descent matters more than the climb. Brake fade is real. Use engine braking, stop often, and enjoy the views — they’re the best excuse to slow down.
Why it stands out: Effortless escape, minimal commitment
Hatta is a different mood entirely. It’s not a road you attack — it’s one you settle into. The climbs are gentler, the scenery opens gradually, and the journey feels unforced. That’s what makes it such a reliable half-day escape.
A compact or mid-size SUV works best here. Good visibility, compliant suspension and a relaxed driving position matter more than outright handling. It’s a route many UAE drivers know well, which somehow makes the change in scenery feel even more satisfying.
Weekends can get crowded in winter, especially near the dam. If you can manage a weekday morning, the drive feels far more personal.
Why it stands out: Desert scale, minus the stress
Driving the arc of road skirting Liwa isn’t about corners or precision. It’s about space. Vast, open stretches of tarmac framed by dunes remind you just how big this country can feel when the traffic disappears.
This is where a large SUV or traditional 4x4 earns its keep. Long-range comfort, fuel capacity and cabin insulation matter far more than sporty credentials.
The road is paved, but services are few and far between. So, fill up before you head in, carry water even in winter, and don’t rush golden hour — it’s when the desert does its best work.
Why it stands out: The UAE’s most photogenic drive
Few roads balance drama and calm like the run to Khor Fakkan. Mountains rise sharply on one side, the sea stretches endlessly on the other, and the road itself flows without demanding too much attention.
This is a drive that suits a refined sedan or a comfortable grand tourer — something quiet, stable and unflustered at highway speeds. Lower the music, crack a window, and let the coastline do the talking.
Early mornings and late afternoons are best, both for light and for avoiding heavy vehicle traffic.
Why it stands out: A rite of passage for UAE drivers
Jebel Hafeet may be short, but it delivers. The climb is tight, predictable and rewarding, with views that still surprise even after repeated visits. It’s one of those drives that feels special without requiring a full day’s planning.
A balanced sedan or performance crossover feels ideal here — something with confident steering and strong brakes. Cooler evenings are particularly enjoyable, though temperatures drop quickly near the summit.
Watch for cyclists, dress for the chill, and take your time. This road rewards restraint.
Winter driving in the UAE isn’t about testing limits. It’s about matching road, car and mindset. The right vehicle enhances the experience, but patience and awareness are what make these drives memorable. Check your tyre pressures, plan fuel stops, and allow yourself to stop often. Because the best winter drives here aren’t measured in speed or distance. They’re measured in how clearly you remember them long after you’ve parked the car.
Sony Thomas is a senior automotive journalist
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox