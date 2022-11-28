1 of 20
Take that much-needed short vacation with one of these road trips in and from the UAE. Budget friendly and easier to plan, these make sense for those choosing not to fly out during the break. Here's where to head during the long weekend coming up.
Head to the nearby Oman this National Day weekend and make the most of your four-day break. Now the Arab country offers visa on arrival to UAE residents across professions. Make sure you make your bookings in advance and plan ahead to avoid crowds heading in that direction.
Masfout in Ajman is about a 90-minute drive from the centre of the emirate and is situated in the Hajar Mountains. The spot is perfect for biking and hiking. Don’t forget to check out the picturesque old fort. For non-GCC nationals, avoid the Oman border crossing by taking the Sharjah-Kalba Road.
Head to the Green City of Al Ain: Are you a history buff? Then you need to head to Al Ain, where you’ll see three characteristic landscapes: the desert, the oasis and the mountains. There are spots to discover that date back to the Neolithic period and are rich in water wells, residential buildings, tombs, palaces and towers. The Al Ain Oasis – which is also a UNESCO World Heritage Site – is home to the water system falaj, which dates back to 500AD.
Finally, before you leave, head to Jebel Hafeet: At 1,240 metres, head to Jebel Hafeet — Abu Dhabi’s highest peak — which is known in Arabic as the “empty mountain”. You can drive the zig-zag road up the mountain and enjoy the breathtaking scenery.
Hatta: One of UAE’s top hidden gems is a 90-minutes drive from Dubai. The Hatta Dam features stunning turquoise waters surrounded by rugged mountainscapes. Once there, you can rent a kayak or a boat, or even book a tour along the shimmering waters. Experience nature at its finest as you wade by some spectacular species of birds as well as fishes that inhabit the area.
After the dam why not visit the Hatta Heritage Village nearby? There are plenty of photo-perfect opportunities but also just as many things to do for the whole family. You can see mountains stretch against a bright blue sky and for those inclined you can go hiking.
You can go on an endless desert road trip in Liwa. The settlement, around 220km from the main centre in Abu Dhabi, is full of heritage sites and high dunes.
For a relaxed beach day: Khor Fakkan, Sharjah: Perfect time to head to Khor Fakkan with its 3km sandy beach lined with palm trees and spotted with shops and eateries. Relax and see the warm waters of the Gulf of Oman as you ride by, or if you are feeling particularly adventurous, take note – there are plenty of adventures to be had here. You can play beach football as the sun sets or try one of the seaside swings for that perfect Insta-worthy, breezy shot. If you’re feeling adventurous, try parasailing off the back of a speedboat.
For the ultimate experience and sweeping views, one can kayak or rent a pedal boat to explore the Al Rafisah Dam, which offers visitors unparalleled natural views, in addition to the availability of water sports centres that can organise amazing activities.
Why you must visit the Umm Al Quwain 'Mangrove Beach' : If you haven’t been yet, why not visit the the Mangrove Beach in Umm Al Quwain in view of the beautiful mangroves. Nestled in Khor Al Yeefrah, Umm Al Quwain, the beach is around 55 minutes away from Dubai and is perfect for a weekend outing. In addition to enjoying the views of mangroves, you can chill on the beach at one of the cafes or swim, kayak and partake in other water-based fun activities. There are also several restaurants and cafes that offer beautiful views of the beach and the mangroves.
Wadi Abadilah, in Fujairah: Enjoy a cool walk along a scenic path when you head to this wadi in Dibba. Listed as Wadi Wuraiyah Nature Reserve on Google maps, this is one the trip the whole family can enjoy.
Visit the new amphitheater in Khor Fakkan: Enjoy long drives and walks in nature? This one’s perfect for you. Drive past colour shifting sands until you come to a cool ocean view. Stop by at Wadi Shees, hugged by the Hajar Mountains, where a stroll will lead you to waterfalls, rock pools and an old farming village.
While in Khor Fakkan stop off at the Sharjah-Khor Fakkan highway and you’ll come across a lake perfect for a picnic. The lake itself was made in the 1980s but has been developed since then with an eatery, mosque, play area and supermarket. The lake allows for paddle boating as well - so get ready to row. In Khor Fakkan, you can also head to the Al Rabi Tower for a hiking trail that starts at the tower and zigzags up the mountain.
Kayaking in the sunset in Abu Dhabi’s Eastern Mangroves is a must outdoor activity for the whole family. Depending on where you are driving from in Dubai, the journey could take between 1.5 to 2 hours to reach the park. The large mangrove forest has spectacular views and is a popular spot for water sports such as mangrove kayaking, giving you the chance to explore the local flora and fauna in a serene atmosphere.
Snoopy Island is one of the best-kept secrets of the UAE and is located in the beautiful emirate of Fujairah, which is just a two-hour drive from the bustling city of Dubai. The island is named Snoopy Island because it resembles the popular cartoon character on top of his dog house. Exploring the abundant marine life below the surface, kayaking and water sports are very popular here. You can see a beautiful coral reef, shipwrecks, turtles and a wide range of colourful fishes in the water.
Al Zorah Nature Reserve in Ajman, which is home to a vibrant ecosystem, is a perfect destination for adventure. The reserve’s beautiful waters make it an ideal spot for environmentally-friendly water sports such as windsurfing and kayaking, while less adventurous visitors can enjoy the wild from the comfort of the café.
Showka Dam Hike, Ras Al Khaimah: The Showka Dam loop in Ras Al Khaimah, which is in the area called Wadi Shawka, will make you forget about any desert landscape. When you see the craggy mountains lining the glassy lake and the wild flowers, you’ll feel like you’ve been transported into a Switzerland-style spot.
The Wadi Kub to Al Ghail Village road is a 29km trail located near Al Usayli, Ras Al Khaimah that offers photo opportunities with wildlife native to the UAE. Plus you can go off roading here. What’s not to love?
Disconnect, relax and enjoy the scenic mountain views on the drive up to Jebel Jais. The average temperature is 10 degrees cooler in the mountains which makes this time of year an opportune time to enjoy the journey. There's a Viewing Deck Park complete with observation points and food trucks overlooking the stunning coastline. Once on top, you may opt for the "Jebel Jais Flight", officially the world’s longest zipline at 2.83km.
