Fines and jail terms apply depending on offence and repeat violations
Dubai: The UAE's updated traffic law, Federal Decree-Law No. (14) of 2024 has been in effect since March 29, 2025, bringing with it clearer rules around who can get behind the wheel, when licences can be taken away, and what happens when drivers break the law. From the minimum age for a driving licence to the penalties for driving without one, here's what residents and visitors need to know.
To be eligible for a driving licence, applicants must meet the following conditions:
Minimum age: The applicant must be at least 17 years old (based on the Gregorian calendar).
Medical examination: The applicant must pass a medical examination as required by the Licensing Authority or submit an approved medical report, in line with the law's Executive Regulations.
Driving test: The applicant must successfully pass a driving test as outlined in the Executive Regulations of the law.
Licence types and requirements: The Executive Regulations will define the different types of driving licences, their validity periods, the specific conditions, and the age groups eligible for each type of licence.
Article 12 of the traffic law highlights the cases when licenses can be suspended by authorities:
A driving licence may be suspended or cancelled, or its renewal may be rejected under the following conditions:
If it is determined that the licence holder is not qualified or medically fit to drive the type of vehicle they are authorised to drive, the Licensing Authority can suspend or cancel their licence.
The Traffic Control Authority, in coordination with the Licensing Authority, has the right to suspend a driving licence if it is necessary to ensure traffic safety and security.
The Executive Regulations will outline the procedures and criteria for suspending, cancelling, or rejecting the renewal of driving licences. These regulations will also set the rules for re-assessing and rehabilitating drivers who have had their licences suspended.
Drunk driving, reckless driving or failing to cooperate with traffic police officers in certain cases are all very serious crimes and as per the Article 31 of the UAE’s new traffic law can lead to jail time. The Traffic Control Authority has the authority to arrest any driver who is caught committing one of the following serious offences:
Causing death or injury: If the driver causes the death or injury of a person while operating the vehicle.
Serious property damage: If the driver causes significant damage to someone else’s property while driving.
Reckless driving: If the driver operates the vehicle in a reckless manner that poses a danger to the public.
Driving under the influence: If the driver is found to be under the influence of alcohol, drugs, or any other substance that impairs their ability to control the vehicle.
Failure to identify: If the driver refuses to provide their name, address, or any official identification after committing any of the crimes mentioned above, or if they provide false details.
Driving without a valid licence in the UAE can result in severe penalties, including heavy fines and imprisonment. Here's what you need to know about the rules and consequences.
If you are caught driving in the UAE with a foreign driving licence that is not recognised by the authorities, you could face:
A fine ranging from Dh2,000 to Dh10,000 for a first-time offence.
For repeat offences, penalties increase to imprisonment of at least three months and/or a fine between Dh5,000 and Dh50,000.
If you are caught driving without a valid driving licence or with a licence that does not permit you to operate the type of vehicle you are driving, the penalties are as follows:
For a first offence: Up to three months in jail and/or a fine between Dh5,000 and Dh50,000.
For repeat offences: Imprisonment of at least three months and/or a fine ranging from Dh20,000 to Dh100,000.
This article was originally published on March 13, 2025 and has been updated since.