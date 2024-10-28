Dubai: A new traffic law will soon come into effect in the UAE, repealing the existing traffic law and putting in place rules for all road users – including motorists and pedestrians – as well as the penalties if you fail to abide by them.

In a post on its official X account (previously Twitter), the UAE media office said that the law aims to keep up with the rapid evolution of transportation worldwide, accommodating the use of self-driving and electric vehicles. So, whether you are a resident or visitor, motorist or pedestrian, here’s what you should know about that law that will soon come into effect.

What is the law?

Federal Decree-Law No. 14 of 2024 on Traffic Regulations. It will repeal the earlier traffic law – Federal Law No. 21 of 1995, once it comes into effect.

When will it come into effect?

The legislation will come into effect on March 29, 2025.

What are the changes that I should know about?

The decree law has introduced some changes, like reducing the minimum driving age as well as stricter penalties for offences like jaywalking or hit and run. Here is six key takeaways when it comes to rules, regulations and fines:

1. Minimum driving age - 17

The law brings with it some good news for young aspiring drivers – the minimum age for obtaining a driver's licence has been lowered from 18 to 17 years old in Article 10 of the new law. However, the article also lists out the licensing requirements you need to meet before you become eligible, like taking a medical exam as required by the licencing authority in the emirate.

2. Stricter penalties for driving without permission

You also need to think twice before getting behind the wheel without a licence, or with a suspended one. The new law imposes harsher punishments, including imprisonment and hefty fines in Article 36 and 37.

Driving with a suspended driving licence – three month jail and/or Dh10,000 fine

If your licence has been suspended by the order of a court, or the traffic control authority, and you are found driving, the punishment for such an offence is imprisonment for a period not exceeding three months and a fine of not less than Dh10,000, or either of these two penalties.

Driving with a driving licence issued by a foreign State not recognised in the UAE

First instance: Fine not less than Dh2,000 and not more than Dh10,000.

Repeat offence: Three month jail and/or a fine not less than Dh5,000 and not more than Dh50,000.

Driving without a licence or a licence that does not permit driving the type of vehicle

First instance: Maximum jail of three months and/or a fine between Dh5,000 and Dh50,000.

Repeat offence: Minimum jail of three months and/or a fine between Dh20,000 and Dh100,000.

3. Hit-and-run: Zero tolerance

The consequences for hit-and-run accidents will also be severe, with imprisonment and significant fines for offences like failing to stop after an accident resulting in injury, or fleeing the scene. Remember, staying at the scene and cooperating with authorities is crucial.

Article 38 of the law states that a person will be punished with imprisonment for a period not more than two years and/or a fine between Dh50,000 and Dh100,000 for the following offences:

• Not stopping without acceptable excuse when a traffic accident occurs, resulting in injuries to people.

• Vehicle owner who caused a crime or accident and fails to provide information that would reveal the circumstances of the crime or accident or the person responsible.

• Fleeing from police officers when they try to stop the driver, or leading to a chase on the road.

• Deliberate collision with Traffic Control Authority vehicles, military vehicles or security personnel vehicles while performing their duties.

4. Jaywalking

Crossing the road from an undesignated place will lead to a fine of not less than Dh5,000 and not more than Dh10,000 and/or jail, if the act results in a traffic accident.

Crossing a road with a speed limit of 80km/h or more shall lead to a minimum jail term of three months and/or minimum fine of Dh10,000.

5. Fatal accidents

According to Article 40 of the law, “whoever, by his own fault, causes the death of a person as a result of using a vehicle on the road shall be punished by imprisonment and a fine of not less than Dh50,000 or by one of these two penalties”.

The penalty will be increased to one year jail and/or a Dh100,000 fine, in the following cases:

1. The fault is due to jumping a red light.

2. Driving a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, or a narcotic or psychotropic substance or the like.

3. Driving a vehicle with a suspended or cancelled driving licence.

4. Driving in a valley while it is flooded.

6. Not disclosing personal details during a traffic stop