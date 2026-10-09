Apple's first touchscreen MacBook could arrive in weeks, with a major redesign

October 27 launch reportedly includes OLED displays, Dynamic Island and lighter laptops
Dubai: Apple could unveil its first touchscreen MacBook Pro around October 27, marking a major shift for a laptop line that has traditionally relied on a keyboard and trackpad.
The company is preparing a second October product launch featuring redesigned MacBook Pro models, a new iPad mini and updated Macs, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
Apple has not officially confirmed the late-October event or the reported products.
The biggest announcement is expected to be redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models featuring OLED touchscreens.
The laptops will reportedly introduce Dynamic Island, the interactive display feature already familiar to iPhone users, replacing the traditional camera notch.
They are also expected to be significantly lighter than current models, although Gurman has indicated they may not be substantially thinner.
The touchscreen models are expected to use Apple's M5 Pro and M5 Max processors.
Apple is also reportedly preparing an updated 14-inch MacBook Pro and an M6-powered iMac.
Unlike the touchscreen models, these computers are expected to retain their existing designs, with the main changes focused on performance.
OLED iPad mini on the way
The company could also introduce a refreshed iPad mini featuring an OLED display.
Other expected changes include a front-facing camera repositioned for landscape video calls and redesigned speakers.
Apple introduced the current iPad mini in 2024.
The reported October 27 presentation would follow Apple's October 13 event, which is expected to focus on smart home products.
According to Bloomberg, the later launch would combine an online presentation with an in-person experience for selected media.
Pricing and UAE availability for the unannounced devices remain unconfirmed.