Apple's next big launch may be October 13 — with 3 new products expected

A new smart-home hub, Apple TV 4K and HomePod mini are reportedly coming
Apple could unveil three new products on October 13 as the company prepares a major push into the smart-home market, according to a new report.
The expected lineup includes Apple’s long-rumoured smart-home hub, a new Apple TV 4K and an updated HomePod mini.
Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reports that Apple is expected to introduce all three, with its new Siri AI playing a central role.
Apple itself has not announced an October 13 event or confirmed the products.
The most significant of the three expected products is an entirely new device designed to serve as a central home controller.
The smart-home hub is reportedly built around a roughly 6- to 7-inch square display and will be offered in tabletop and wall-mounted versions.
The tabletop model has been described as having an appearance reminiscent of Apple’s classic iMac G4, with the display sitting above a rounded speaker base.
The device is expected to support FaceTime, smart-home controls, music, calendars, photos and other information through widgets and apps.
Siri AI is expected to be central to the experience.
The device could also recognise who is looking at it and display personalised information, according to previous reporting.
Apple is also reportedly preparing its first new Apple TV 4K since 2022.
The new model is expected to retain a design similar to the current version while receiving substantially upgraded internal hardware to support Apple’s newer AI features and Siri AI.
Reports have pointed to an A19-series processor and Apple’s own networking chip, although final specifications have not been announced.
A new HomePod mini is also expected.
Like the Apple TV, its biggest changes are expected to be inside, not a major redesign.
The new speaker is reportedly getting a faster processor that supports Siri AI, along with connectivity upgrades and improved audio.
New colour choices, including pink and green, have also been reported.
One Apple speaker reportedly won’t be joining the October lineup.
Apple is still working on an updated version of its larger HomePod, according to Gurman, but that model is expected later.
Apple is also reportedly developing additional smart-home hardware, including a security camera and a more advanced home hub featuring a larger display mounted on a robotic arm.
That remains unclear.
The report does not specify whether Apple will stage a full launch event or introduce the devices through press releases and shorter product videos.
Apple has not publicly announced an October event.
If the reported date holds, however, it could mark the beginning of one of Apple’s most significant attempts yet to expand beyond its traditional phones, computers and wearables and establish a bigger presence inside the connected home.