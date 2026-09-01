Motorists can serve impoundment periods at home under new traffic system
Dubai: Kuwait will begin implementing a smart home impoundment system for vehicles involved in traffic offences carrying an impoundment penalty from September 6, the General Traffic Department said.
The initiative, introduced by the Ministry of Interior as part of efforts to expand digital services and streamline traffic procedures, will allow offending vehicles to serve their impoundment periods at designated home locations rather than traffic department yards.
Under the system, a smart impoundment device will be fitted to the vehicle at the location where the violation is recorded. The impoundment period will officially start at midnight on the same day, allowing the owner time to move the vehicle to the designated home impoundment location.
Motorists will pay KD10 for installation of the device, in addition to an impoundment fee of KD2 for each day.
Vehicles already held at traffic impoundment yards can also be transferred to the smart system, allowing owners to complete the remainder of the impoundment period at home.
Once the required period has ended, the motorist will receive a notification through Kuwait’s Sahel government services application and must visit a location designated by the General Traffic Department to complete release procedures.
The department said the system was designed to modernise traffic services, simplify procedures and improve services for motorists.
It urged drivers to comply with traffic regulations and avoid offences, saying adherence to the law was essential to protecting road users and improving traffic safety.