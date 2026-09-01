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Kuwait to roll out smart home vehicle impoundment from September 6

Motorists can serve impoundment periods at home under new traffic system

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Under the new initiative, a smart impoundment device will be fitted to the vehicle at the location where the violation is recorded. The impoundment period will officially start at midnight on the same day, allowing the owner time to move the vehicle to the designated home impoundment location.
Under the new initiative, a smart impoundment device will be fitted to the vehicle at the location where the violation is recorded. The impoundment period will officially start at midnight on the same day, allowing the owner time to move the vehicle to the designated home impoundment location.
Arab Times

Dubai: Kuwait will begin implementing a smart home impoundment system for vehicles involved in traffic offences carrying an impoundment penalty from September 6, the General Traffic Department said.

The initiative, introduced by the Ministry of Interior as part of efforts to expand digital services and streamline traffic procedures, will allow offending vehicles to serve their impoundment periods at designated home locations rather than traffic department yards.

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Under the system, a smart impoundment device will be fitted to the vehicle at the location where the violation is recorded. The impoundment period will officially start at midnight on the same day, allowing the owner time to move the vehicle to the designated home impoundment location.

Motorists will pay KD10 for installation of the device, in addition to an impoundment fee of KD2 for each day.

Vehicles already held at traffic impoundment yards can also be transferred to the smart system, allowing owners to complete the remainder of the impoundment period at home.

Once the required period has ended, the motorist will receive a notification through Kuwait’s Sahel government services application and must visit a location designated by the General Traffic Department to complete release procedures.

The department said the system was designed to modernise traffic services, simplify procedures and improve services for motorists.

It urged drivers to comply with traffic regulations and avoid offences, saying adherence to the law was essential to protecting road users and improving traffic safety.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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