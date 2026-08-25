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Abu Dhabi Police sets Dh15 daily fee for smart vehicle impound service

Smart device keeps impounded vehicle in place and alerts police if it is moved

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
2 MIN READ
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Applications can be submitted through the TAMM government services platform or at customer service centres.
Applications can be submitted through the TAMM government services platform or at customer service centres.
Supplied

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police has set a daily fee of Dh15 for its smart vehicle impound service, allowing motorists whose vehicles have been ordered impounded to keep them at a location of their choice rather than at a traditional impound yard.

The service enables vehicle owners to apply to retain custody of an impounded vehicle at a designated location, providing a more convenient option while ensuring the vehicle remains immobilised for the required period.

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Applications can be submitted through the TAMM government services platform or at customer service centres, Abu Dhabi Police said.

Under the system, a smart electronic device is installed inside the vehicle to prevent it from being moved from the approved location. If any of the service conditions are breached, the device immediately sends an alert to the monitoring room, where the incident is recorded.

To qualify, the vehicle must have been involved in a traffic offence that carries an impoundment penalty. The owner, or an authorised representative holding an official power of attorney, must attend in person, provide an Emirates ID and sign a declaration accepting the service conditions.

The service is available for light and heavy vehicles, trucks and buses and applies to most traffic offences that require vehicle impoundment.

Motorists can select the vehicle and related traffic violations, pay the required fee and then take the vehicle to a customer service centre to complete the process. A service employee will then install the smart impound device in the vehicle.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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