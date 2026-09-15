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Abu Dhabi residents can now issue and attest birth, death certificates through TAMM

Residents complete birth, death certificates and attestation in minutes

Last updated:
Ali Al Hammadi, Reporter
2 MIN READ
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New digital service combines issuance and MoFA attestation into a single process that can be completed within minutes
New digital service combines issuance and MoFA attestation into a single process that can be completed within minutes

Residents in Abu Dhabi can now have birth and death certificates issued and digitally attested through TAMM in a single process, removing the need to complete the two services separately. 

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) and the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) announced on Tuesday that their services have been digitally integrated through Abu Dhabi’s government services platform.

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The service is available around the clock and allows users to complete the issuance and attestation of certificates within minutes through one platform.

Previously separate procedures have been brought together by connecting the systems of the two government entities and allowing information to be exchanged digitally.

47,000 certificates issued last year

Around 47,000 birth and death certificates were issued across Abu Dhabi in 2025, according to DoH.

Sheikha Hissa bint Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Assistant Undersecretary for Consular Affairs at MoFA, said greater integration between government entities would help simplify services and improve the customer experience.

She said connecting data and systems allows government entities to reduce procedures and provide services through a single digital journey.

MoFA said its wider digital integration with government partners has helped reduce procedures, requirements and service delivery times by up to 90%.

Khalaf Helal Al Mazrouei, Director General of Corporate Enablement and Community Services at DoH, said combining the two services would make the process easier for users.

“Through combining issuance and attestation into a single streamlined digital journey, we are driving operational efficiency and accelerating Abu Dhabi’s ambition for an integrated, digitally empowered government,” he said.

The new service forms part of wider efforts in Abu Dhabi to move more government procedures online and reduce the number of steps required by residents.

DoH said it will continue working with government partners to develop additional digital services aimed at making procedures faster and easier for users.

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UAEAbu Dhabi

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