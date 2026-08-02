Foreign Ministry says fully digital service aims to speed up transactions for students
Dubai: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced that the attestation of educational certificates and related documents is now fully digital, with applications processed within two hours during official working hours.
The ministry said the service is designed to support students and graduates by accelerating the processing of educational documents and simplifying access through its official website and smart application. It invited graduates of the 2025-2026 academic year wishing to use the service to submit their applications online.
The digital attestation service covers a wide range of educational documents, including certificates issued under the Ministry of Education curriculum, international school qualifications and other documents issued by recognised educational institutions.
Educational certificates issued through the Ministry of Education, Abu Dhabi's unified government services platform "TAMM" and the Sharjah Private Education Authority can be authenticated through the ministry's digital platform.
The ministry said digital documents issued in the UAE are processed within two hours, while documents submitted through courier service providers require one to three working days, depending on the selected delivery company and destination.
The digital attestation service applies only to UAE-issued electronic documents containing a verification feature, such as a QR code, barcode or reference number. Eligible documents include educational certificates, birth and death certificates, and police clearance certificates.
The ministry said applications containing inaccurate information, altered or non-original documents, or documents that do not meet the service requirements would be rejected. Once the process is completed, users can download their digitally attested documents through the "My Applications" section of the ministry's website.