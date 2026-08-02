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UAE digitises educational document attestation with two-hour processing time

Foreign Ministry says fully digital service aims to speed up transactions for students

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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UAE digitises educational document attestation with two-hour processing time
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Dubai: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced that the attestation of educational certificates and related documents is now fully digital, with applications processed within two hours during official working hours.

The ministry said the service is designed to support students and graduates by accelerating the processing of educational documents and simplifying access through its official website and smart application. It invited graduates of the 2025-2026 academic year wishing to use the service to submit their applications online.

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The digital attestation service covers a wide range of educational documents, including certificates issued under the Ministry of Education curriculum, international school qualifications and other documents issued by recognised educational institutions.

Educational certificates issued through the Ministry of Education, Abu Dhabi's unified government services platform "TAMM" and the Sharjah Private Education Authority can be authenticated through the ministry's digital platform.

The ministry said digital documents issued in the UAE are processed within two hours, while documents submitted through courier service providers require one to three working days, depending on the selected delivery company and destination.

The digital attestation service applies only to UAE-issued electronic documents containing a verification feature, such as a QR code, barcode or reference number. Eligible documents include educational certificates, birth and death certificates, and police clearance certificates.

The ministry said applications containing inaccurate information, altered or non-original documents, or documents that do not meet the service requirements would be rejected. Once the process is completed, users can download their digitally attested documents through the "My Applications" section of the ministry's website.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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