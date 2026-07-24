Service is available online for citizens and residents at a fee of Dh65
Dubai: Parents of newborns can now obtain a birth certificate instantly through the Emirates Health Services (EHS) digital platform, with the service available online for both UAE citizens and residents.
The service is designed to simplify post-birth procedures and reduce the time needed to complete one of the first official documents for a newborn.
EHS said the service is available through its website and smart application for parents of all nationalities, as well as authorised representatives holding a power of attorney.
Applicants are required to provide valid Emirates ID cards for both parents, while the birth certificate is issued immediately upon completing the application.
The service costs Dh65 for issuing the birth certificate, with an optional Dh20.75 delivery fee for those who wish to have the document delivered.
EHS said the digital service is part of its efforts to enhance customer experience by providing faster, more accessible government services through electronic channels.