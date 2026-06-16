Abu Dhabi digital attestations surge 405% as demand for online legal services grows

More than 637,000 digital attestations were completed in the first quarter
The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) recorded a sharp increase in digital attestations during the first quarter of 2026, with the number of transactions rising by 405 per cent compared to the same period last year.
According to the department’s first-quarter performance report, a total of 637,000 digital attestations were completed, reflecting the growing use of digital services and the efficiency of the judicial system’s technology infrastructure.
The report also showed that more than 223,000 electronic civil and criminal applications were processed during the first three months of the year, marking a 6 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2025.
Of these, around 195,000 were civil applications, while more than 27,000 were criminal applications.
The department conducted more than 153,000 remote hearings during the first quarter, representing a 16 per cent increase year-on-year.
Officials said the figures highlight the continued expansion of digital services and the adoption of modern technologies to improve access to justice and speed up procedures.
The department also issued 5,403 automatic execution-order cancellation decisions through its digital system, helping reduce processing times and improve efficiency.
ADJD reported growth in mediation and conciliation services, with 2,825 disputes settled through alternative resolution methods during the first quarter of 2026.
The figure represents a 14 per cent increase compared to the same period last year and reflects the growing use of amicable solutions to resolve disputes outside traditional court proceedings.
In family-related services, the department handled 2,835 family disputes and provided 148 electronic family legal consultations.
It also conducted 3,511 hearings and carried out 6,586 child visitation orders as part of its efforts to support family stability and strengthen family ties.
The report also highlighted strong demand for notarial services across the emirate.
During the first quarter, the Public Notary completed 21,814 transactions, while Private Notaries handled more than 5,000 transactions.
In addition, 11,621 authentication transactions were completed.
The department said the results reflect its ability to meet growing demand for legal and judicial services while maintaining high standards of quality, accuracy and efficiency.
Officials added that the continued expansion of digital services supports faster procedures, improves customer experience and strengthens Abu Dhabi’s position as a leader in smart judicial services.