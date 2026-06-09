ADJD unveils new AI projects to streamline judicial procedures and public services in Abu Dhabi

New digital systems automate prosecutions, travel bans and enforcement procedures
Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) has reviewed a series of future projects aimed at expanding the use of artificial intelligence across the judicial system and notary services, as part of efforts to improve efficiency and enhance smart government services.
The plans were discussed during a meeting of the Committee for the Use of Artificial Intelligence in Judicial and Notary Services, chaired by Counsellor Yousef Saeed Al Abri, Undersecretary of ADJD.
The meeting focused on ways to strengthen cooperation with the Department of Government Enablement and support Abu Dhabi Government initiatives aimed at increasing the use of artificial intelligence across public services.
Officials also reviewed a number of digital projects designed to improve the quality of services provided to customers and streamline judicial procedures.
Al Abri said the efforts are aligned with the vision of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to build advanced and innovative government systems across different sectors.
He added that the projects also support the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court and Chairman of ADJD, to adopt modern digital solutions that help deliver justice more quickly and efficiently.
According to Al Abri, the Judicial Department has already automated a number of key judicial and notary services, allowing them to be completed without direct human intervention.
These services include processing requests submitted to the Public Prosecution and criminal courts, as well as issuing orders to lift search notices, cancel travel bans and remove arrest warrants immediately after fines are paid.
The department has also introduced automated systems for court and enforcement requests, including removing restrictions from enforcement files once payments are completed.
In addition, tenancy-related requests for opening enforcement files can now be processed automatically, while funds are transferred directly to enforcement applicants, helping reduce waiting times and speed up procedures.
Al Abri said the committee also discussed the need for clear operational controls to ensure artificial intelligence systems are used in line with UAE laws and regulations.
Training programmes for judicial and administrative employees were also reviewed to ensure staff are prepared to work with emerging technologies while maintaining high standards of performance.
At the end of the meeting, the committee approved a number of recommendations, including expanding the use of artificial intelligence and digital solutions across the judicial sector and encouraging further innovation to support future development plans.
Officials said the move reflects Abu Dhabi’s commitment to building a modern judicial system that combines technology, efficiency and high-quality public services.