Through direct electronic integration between the two authorities, parents and students can now issue and attest academic certificates via a single unified digital window, consolidating what was previously three separate transactions into one. This streamlined process covers certificate issuance through SPEA, along with attestation from both MoFA and the relevant UAE diplomatic mission in the destination country — all without the need to navigate multiple service platforms. Accessible through "Dalil," the centralised student services platform, the solution dramatically cuts processing time to just three minutes, compared to the six working days previously required for the same procedures both inside and outside the UAE.