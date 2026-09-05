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Hafilat smart card Abu Dhabi: Prices, passes, permits and how to use it

How Abu Dhabi’s Hafilat smart card works for residents, visitors, students and seniors

Last updated:
Zainab Husain, Features Writer
5 MIN READ
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Abu Dhabi has announced to resume intercity bus service from December 31 after suspension for several months due to COVID-19 restrictions. Photo for illustrative purpose only
Abu Dhabi has announced to resume intercity bus service from December 31 after suspension for several months due to COVID-19 restrictions. Photo for illustrative purpose only
Gulf News archive

Dubai: For many residents and visitors, getting around Abu Dhabi by bus starts with one simple tap. The Hafilat smart card allows passengers to pay for public transport by tapping their card when boarding and alighting, with the fare calculated based on the distance travelled.

But not every Hafilat card or pass works in the same way. There are different options for residents, visitors, students, seniors and people of determination, including weekly and monthly passes and subsidised annual permits.

Here is everything you need to know about Hafilat smart card prices, validity, public transport passes, annual permits, where to buy and recharge your card, and how to use it on Abu Dhabi buses.

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What is a Hafilat Smart Card?

Hafilat smart cards allow passengers to pay public transport fares in Abu Dhabi by tapping the card on a reader when boarding and alighting a bus.

The cards offer different services and benefits designed to meet the needs of both residents and visitors.

There are two main Hafilat card options:

  • Hafilat Anonymous Card

  • Hafilat Personalised Card

The Hafilat smart card is provided and managed by Abu Dhabi Mobility (formerly known as the Integrated Transport Centre, or ITC), an entity operating under the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi.

Hafilat anonymous card

The Anonymous Hafilat Card can be obtained without any prerequisites and can be used to pay for public transport.

  • Price: Dh10

  • Validity: 16 years

As the card is anonymous, it does not offer balance transfer in the event of damage or loss unless it is linked to a UAE identity card.

Hafilat personalised card

The Personalised Hafilat Card is designed to provide additional services and benefits, including access to subsidised rates for certain groups.

  • Price: Free

  • Validity: 16 years

Features

  • Add balance to the card

    • Add 30-day or seven-day public transport passes

    • Add subsidised annual permits for:

      • Seniors

      • People of determination

      • Students

  • Transfer the balance in case of damage or loss

    • Requirements

    • Emirates ID card

    • Passport and visa for visitors

    • Personal photo, which can be taken at Customer Happiness Offices at bus stations

    For applications made through the website - Provide a copy of the application and payment receipt to the nearest customer care office at a bus station or the airport.

    Hafilat annual permits

    Annual permits are available on Personalised Hafilat Cards for eligible students, seniors and people of determination.

    Student Permit

    The Student Permit provides eligible students with free travel on Abu Dhabi's public bus network within the areas covered by the permit.

    • Price: Dh500

    • Validity: One year

    Student Permit features

    • Unlimited free trips within the city and its suburbs in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra

    • Subsidised rates

    • No additional passes are required

    • Card validity is 16 years

    Requirements

    Applicants must provide:

    • Valid Emirates ID card

    • Personal photo, which can be taken at Customer Happiness Offices at bus stations and the airport

    • Valid documentation proving the applicant is a student

    Senior permit

    The Senior Permit is available to people aged 55 and above.

    • Price: Free

    • Validity: One year

    Senior Permit features

    • Unlimited free trips within Abu Dhabi city and its suburbs, Al Ain and Al Dhafra for one year

    • Fully subsidised rate

    • No additional permits are required

    • Card validity is 16 years

    Requirements

    Applicants must:

    • Be aged 55 or above and be a resident or citizen

    • Have a valid Emirates ID card

    • Provide a personal photo, which can be taken at the Customer Happiness Office at bus stations and the airport

    People of Determination permit + one companion

    The People of Determination Permit provides eligible cardholders with free travel and allows for a free permit for one companion.

    • Price: Free

    • Validity: One year

    Features

    • Free-of-charge permit for one companion for one year

    • Unlimited free trips within Abu Dhabi city and its suburbs, Al Ain and Al Dhafra for one year

    • Fully subsidised rate

    • No additional permits are required

    • Card validity is 16 years

    Requirements

    Applicants must provide:

    • Valid Emirates ID card

    • Personal photo, which can be taken at the Customer Happiness Office at bus stations and the airport

    • Aounak Card or People of Determination Card

    • Medical report for temporary cases

    • The companion must hold a Hafilat Personalised Card

    Hafilat 30-day public transport pass

    The 30-Day Pass allows unlimited travel within the city and its suburbs across Abu Dhabi city, Al Ain and Al Dhafra.

    Intercity services are not included.

    • Price: Dh95

    • Validity: 30 days from the date of purchase

    Requirements

    The passenger must hold a Hafilat Smart Card, either:

    • Anonymous Hafilat Card

    • Personalised Hafilat Card

    Features

    • Unlimited trips within the city and its suburbs across Abu Dhabi city, Al Ain and Al Dhafra

    • Subsidised rates for specific segments

    Hafilat seven-day public transport pass

    The seven-Day Pass offers unlimited travel within the city and its suburbs across Abu Dhabi city, Al Ain and Al Dhafra.

    Intercity services are not included.

    • Price: Dh35

    • Validity: Seven days from the date of purchase

    Requirements

    The passenger must hold a Hafilat Smart Card, either:

    • Anonymous Hafilat Card

    • Personalised Hafilat Card

    Features

    • Unlimited trips within the city and its suburbs across Abu Dhabi city, Al Ain and Al Dhafra

    • Subsidised rates for specific segments

    Where can you buy a Hafilat smart card?

    Hafilat Smart Cards can be purchased at major bus stations, ticket vending machines (TVMs) and selected retail partners across Abu Dhabi.

    • Bus stations and terminals - Cards are available from customer happiness offices and ticket counters at main bus stations, including Abu Dhabi Central Bus Station

    • Ticket vending machines - Ticket vending machines (TVMs) are available at major bus stops, transport hubs and selected malls, including Abu Dhabi Mall and Yas Mall. 

    • Abu Dhabi airport - Hafilat cards are also available at Abu Dhabi International Airport, including Terminal 1.

    • Retail partners - Selected retail outlets also sell Hafilat Smart Cards, including Lulu Hypermarket and Lulu Exchange locations.

    How to recharge a Hafilat Card

    Passengers can recharge their Hafilat cards through TAMM app, sales and recharge machines (tvms) and recharge machines at bus stations and bus stops. The balance is reflected on the card immediately after recharging.

    How to use a Hafilat smart card

    Using a Hafilat card on Abu Dhabi buses is straightforward.

    1. Check your card: Check the validity of your card and any passes or permits available before boarding.

    2. Check your balance: Make sure you have enough balance for at least one trip.

    3. Tap when boarding: Tap your Hafilat card on the reader when you board the bus.

    4. Tap when alighting: Tap the card on the reader again when you leave the bus.

    5. Check your balance: Check the remaining balance before alighting.

    How is the Hafilat bus fare calculated?

    The fare is calculated based on the distance travelled between the passenger's boarding and alighting points. Passengers should therefore remember to tap their Hafilat card both when boarding and when leaving the bus.

    If you fail to tap out when alighting, the full amount of the bus journey will be automatically deducted upon your next use. This also applies when making a transfer.

    Related Topics:
    Abu Dhabi

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