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Get an international driving permit at Dubai International Airport in 5 mins

New 24/7 service at Terminal 3 lets UAE licence holders apply instantly

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
2 MIN READ
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Get an international driving permit at Dubai International Airport in 5 mins

Dubai: Travellers can now obtain an International Driving Permit (IDP) at Dubai International Airport in five minutes, following the launch of a new instant service by the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA Dubai) in collaboration with the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), the Emirates Automobile and Touring Club and Amer.

The service is available at the Customer Happiness Centre in Terminal 3 Arrivals at Dubai International Airport and is open to UAE citizens and residents holding a valid UAE driving licence.

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The initiative is designed to simplify procedures and speed up transaction completion for travellers, allowing them to secure an international driving permit shortly before departure. The service operates around the clock and forms part of Dubai’s broader efforts to provide proactive government services that respond to customer needs and enhance quality of life.

Customers are required to present an Emirates ID, a valid UAE driving licence, a copy of their passport and a personal photograph. Through integrated digital systems linking the participating entities, the application is verified and approved instantly, enabling the permit to be issued in no more than five minutes.

Major General Khalaf Ahmed Al Ghaith, Assistant Director-General for Entry Permits and Residency at GDRFA Dubai, said the initiative reflects Dubai’s commitment to advancing smart and proactive government services.

“At GDRFA Dubai, we are keen to ensure that the customer journey is an integral part of the smart travel ecosystem through proactive services delivered at the right place and time,” he said.

“The launch of the International Driving Permit service at Dubai International Airport embodies effective government integration and reflects Dubai’s readiness to provide flexible solutions that make travel easier and strengthen confidence in the overall services system.”

Al Ghaith said such initiatives further reinforce Dubai’s position as a leading global city for quality of life and service efficiency, while highlighting the commitment of government entities to developing seamless travel experiences that meet the expectations of residents, citizens and visitors.

Ahmed Mahboob, CEO of the Licensing Agency at RTA, said the service demonstrates successful cooperation between strategic partners and enhances customer experience by providing an instant service at one of the emirate’s busiest and most important locations.

He added that the service is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The launch also reflects the UAE’s position as a global leader in digital government services and its focus on customer-centric solutions. It further underscores Dubai’s role in translating national digital transformation goals into practical services that support seamless travel and strengthen confidence in the government services ecosystem.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
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