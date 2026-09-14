Dubai: Travellers can now obtain an International Driving Permit (IDP) at Dubai International Airport in five minutes, following the launch of a new instant service by the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA Dubai) in collaboration with the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), the Emirates Automobile and Touring Club and Amer.

The launch also reflects the UAE’s position as a global leader in digital government services and its focus on customer-centric solutions. It further underscores Dubai’s role in translating national digital transformation goals into practical services that support seamless travel and strengthen confidence in the government services ecosystem.

“At GDRFA Dubai, we are keen to ensure that the customer journey is an integral part of the smart travel ecosystem through proactive services delivered at the right place and time,” he said.

Customers are required to present an Emirates ID, a valid UAE driving licence, a copy of their passport and a personal photograph. Through integrated digital systems linking the participating entities, the application is verified and approved instantly, enabling the permit to be issued in no more than five minutes.

The initiative is designed to simplify procedures and speed up transaction completion for travellers, allowing them to secure an international driving permit shortly before departure. The service operates around the clock and forms part of Dubai’s broader efforts to provide proactive government services that respond to customer needs and enhance quality of life.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.