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Abu Dhabi launches Gulf-first credential that lets employers verify skills instantly

Professionals can carry verified qualifications that employers can check with a QR scan

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
2 MIN READ
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Abu Dhabi launches Gulf-first credential that lets employers verify skills instantly
WAM

Dubai: Professionals can now hold a digitally verifiable record of their skills and qualifications after Abu Dhabi launched the Gulf region’s first Digital Skills Card.

The Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council, in partnership with Union Assessment and Quality Accreditation, introduced the card to give professionals a secure way to prove accredited credentials while allowing employers and regulators to check them through a QR code.

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Each card is linked to a certification awarded through personnel conformity programmes accredited by QCC and delivered by UAC.

Employers and other stakeholders can scan the QR code to confirm whether the certification is valid and authentic through ADI Chain, the regulation-compliant blockchain infrastructure operated by ADI Foundation.

Skills that can travel with workers

The initiative is aimed at making professional credentials easier to verify while supporting workforce mobility across institutions and borders.

“Verified skills can travel with the individual, be recognised across institutions and borders, and retain their value wherever a professional’s career may take them,” said Shahbaz Muhammad Khan, Director and Chief Executive Officer of UAC.

UAC intends to expand the Digital Skills Card to include more certifications, qualifications and professional achievements over time.

Employers get a quicker way to verify credentials

The card also gives employers and regulators a direct way to check qualifications without relying solely on paper certificates or manual verification.

“The launch of the Digital Skills Card is a practical step in support of this direction," said Badr Khamis Al Shumaili, Executive Director of the Conformity and Standards Services Sector at QCC. "It provides a secure and reliable digital means of verifying professional skills and credentials, and reinforces confidence in accredited competencies in a way that serves regulators, employers and professionals alike.”

QCC said it will continue working with government entities, employers, regulators and industry stakeholders to expand digital credential solutions and strengthen professional recognition across Abu Dhabi.

- With inputs from WAM.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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