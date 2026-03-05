How motorists can pay vehicle impound allowance

Users can access the service by selecting their traffic code or vehicle plate number
Abu Dhabi: The UAE Ministry of Interior has published a video on its social media platforms explaining how motorists can pay the vehicle impound period allowance through its online services.
According to the ministry, users can access the service through the official link (https://portal.moi.gov.ae/eservices/direct?scode=486) and begin by selecting either their traffic code (TC) number or vehicle plate number.
Motorists are then required to enter the relevant details based on their selection and click the “view fines” option to display the applicable violations.
The ministry said the fees can then be settled through the Ministry of Interior’s electronic payment gateway, allowing users to complete the process digitally without visiting service centres.
