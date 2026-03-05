GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 21°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

How motorists can pay vehicle impound allowance

Users can access the service by selecting their traffic code or vehicle plate number

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
How motorists can pay vehicle impound allowance
Supplied

Abu Dhabi:  The UAE Ministry of Interior has published a video on its social media platforms explaining how motorists can pay the vehicle impound period allowance through its online services.

According to the ministry, users can access the service through the official link (https://portal.moi.gov.ae/eservices/direct?scode=486) and begin by selecting either their traffic code (TC) number or vehicle plate number.

Motorists are then required to enter the relevant details based on their selection and click the “view fines” option to display the applicable violations.

The ministry said the fees can then be settled through the Ministry of Interior’s electronic payment gateway, allowing users to complete the process digitally without visiting service centres.

Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

UAE warns of scam requesting emergency info

UAE warns of scam requesting emergency info

1m read
How to get 35% off your traffic fines in Abu Dhabi

How to get 35% off your traffic fines in Abu Dhabi

2m read
Abu Dhabi police win 19 awards

Abu Dhabi police win 19 awards

2m read
Sharjah Police earn top recognition at MoI awards

Sharjah Police earn top recognition at MoI awards

2m read