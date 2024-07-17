Tips to avoid fines

If you do happen to leave your car unattended, Dubai Municipality recommends the following ways to avoid the Dh500 fine:

• Clean your vehicles regularly, especially before travelling.

• Do not leave your vehicle on the road if it is damaged or is obstructing cleaning operations and road traffic.

• Park in designated areas, avoid leaving vehicles in public areas.

By following these guidelines, you can keep your car in good standing and avoid unnecessary fines while you enjoy your holiday.

What happens if my car gets fined?

If you do happen to get a fine, Dubai Municipality will first send an SMS to the mobile number registered with the vehicle’s number plate, stating that the Dh500 fine must be paid within a specific period, usually between three to 15 days, depending on the location and condition of the vehicle.

Ignoring the warning can lead to your vehicle being towed to the impound yard in Al Awir and retrieving it will cost you an additional Dh1,381, including fines, storage charges, and towing costs.

How to pay abandoned vehicle fine in Dubai

To avoid vehicle impoundment, clear the fines online: