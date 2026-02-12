GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 25°C
PRAYER TIMES
TECHNOLOGY
TECHNOLOGY

Apple's next AirPods Pro could feature built-in cameras

Infrared sensors could enable gesture controls and spatial upgrades

Last updated:
Areeba Hashmi, Special to Gulf News
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
The next version of AirPods Pro could include cameras in each earbud that allow them to detect what's happening around the wearer.
The next version of AirPods Pro could include cameras in each earbud that allow them to detect what's happening around the wearer.
MacRumors

Dubai: Apple appears to be planning a significant upgrade for its AirPods Pro lineup, with new models potentially featuring tiny cameras that can see your surroundings. The development could mark one of the biggest changes to the popular earbuds since their original launch.

What the leaks suggest

According to leaker Kosutami, the next version of AirPods Pro will include cameras in each earbud that allow them to detect what's happening around the wearer. Supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has provided additional details, suggesting the earbuds will feature at least one infrared camera in each unit.

These cameras could enable several new features:

• Hand gesture recognition for controlling music and calls

• Enhanced spatial audio when paired with Apple's Vision Pro headset

• Improved awareness of your surroundings

Two versions or one?

There's some confusion about exactly what Apple plans to release. Kosutami claims the camera-equipped AirPods Pro will cost £249, the same as the current model. However, other sources suggest they'll actually be a premium variant sitting above the standard AirPods Pro 3 released in 2025.

This approach would mirror Apple's strategy with the AirPods 4, which comes in two versions at different price points. Chinese leaker Instant Digital supports this theory, indicating both models would be sold alongside each other.

When to expect them

The timing remains unclear, though Apple typically announces new AirPods during its September iPhone event. If the rumours are accurate, these camera-equipped earbuds could arrive in the second half of 2026.

That timeline would be unusually quick for Apple. The company normally waits around three years between major AirPods Pro updates. The current AirPods Pro 2 launched in September 2022, making a 2026 release relatively soon by Apple's standards.

A growing premium market of earbuds

Whether positioned as AirPods Pro 4 or a high-end Pro 3 variant, the move makes sense given the rising competition in premium wireless earbuds. Brands like Bang & Olufsen, Bowers & Wilkins, and Bose have all pushed into higher price brackets, creating space in the market for more advanced features.

Adding cameras would give Apple a genuine technological edge whilst justifying a potential price increase for those wanting the most advanced features available.

Areeba Hashmi is a trainee at Gulf News.

Areeba Hashmi
Areeba HashmiSpecial to Gulf News
I’m a passionate journalist and creative writer graduate from Middlesex University specialising in arts, culture, and storytelling. My work aims to engage readers with stories that inspire, inform, and celebrate the richness of human experience. From arts and entertainment to technology, lifestyle, and human interest features, I aim to bring a fresh perspective and thoughtful voice to every story I tell.
Show More
Related Topics:
appletechnologylifestyle

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Colour leaks for the iPhone 18 line

Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max new camera and price leaks

3m read
Before you get swept up in leak season, here’s why the iPhone 16e’s camera, and overall package, makes a compelling case to stick with it, or buy it now.

Skip 18 Pro Max? iPhone 16e under Dh3000

3m read
An attendee inspects a new Apple iPhone Air during an Apple special event at Apple headquarters on September 9, 2025 in Cupertino, California.

Before iPhone 18: iPhone Air drops to lowest UAE price

3m read
Ming-Chi Kuo believes Apple's foldable iPhone will be priced somewhere between $2,000 and $2,500.

Apple’s foldable iPhone: Price, leaks and more

7m read