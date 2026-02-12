Infrared sensors could enable gesture controls and spatial upgrades
Dubai: Apple appears to be planning a significant upgrade for its AirPods Pro lineup, with new models potentially featuring tiny cameras that can see your surroundings. The development could mark one of the biggest changes to the popular earbuds since their original launch.
According to leaker Kosutami, the next version of AirPods Pro will include cameras in each earbud that allow them to detect what's happening around the wearer. Supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has provided additional details, suggesting the earbuds will feature at least one infrared camera in each unit.
These cameras could enable several new features:
• Hand gesture recognition for controlling music and calls
• Enhanced spatial audio when paired with Apple's Vision Pro headset
• Improved awareness of your surroundings
There's some confusion about exactly what Apple plans to release. Kosutami claims the camera-equipped AirPods Pro will cost £249, the same as the current model. However, other sources suggest they'll actually be a premium variant sitting above the standard AirPods Pro 3 released in 2025.
This approach would mirror Apple's strategy with the AirPods 4, which comes in two versions at different price points. Chinese leaker Instant Digital supports this theory, indicating both models would be sold alongside each other.
The timing remains unclear, though Apple typically announces new AirPods during its September iPhone event. If the rumours are accurate, these camera-equipped earbuds could arrive in the second half of 2026.
That timeline would be unusually quick for Apple. The company normally waits around three years between major AirPods Pro updates. The current AirPods Pro 2 launched in September 2022, making a 2026 release relatively soon by Apple's standards.
Whether positioned as AirPods Pro 4 or a high-end Pro 3 variant, the move makes sense given the rising competition in premium wireless earbuds. Brands like Bang & Olufsen, Bowers & Wilkins, and Bose have all pushed into higher price brackets, creating space in the market for more advanced features.
Adding cameras would give Apple a genuine technological edge whilst justifying a potential price increase for those wanting the most advanced features available.
Areeba Hashmi is a trainee at Gulf News.