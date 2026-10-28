From smoother video editing to faster apps, here's what the upgrades mean for users
Dubai: Apple has launched a new 14-inch MacBook Pro and 24-inch iMac powered by its M6 chip, with UAE prices starting at Dh8,499 for the laptop and Dh6,499 for the desktop.
Announced Tuesday, October 27, the new computers promise faster performance, improved AI features, and better connectivity. Pre-orders open on October 28, with availability beginning November 6.
The biggest changes are inside. Both retain familiar designs but feature faster processors designed to handle demanding tasks, including video editing, gaming, and AI applications.
The 14-inch MacBook Pro gets Apple's M6 processor, which the company says delivers up to 30 per cent faster graphics performance than the previous M5 model.
For users, that means faster processing when editing photos, working with high-resolution videos or running graphics-heavy games.
The improvement is more substantial for people using older Macs. Apple claims the M6 offers up to 11 times faster graphics performance than the original M1 MacBook Pro in certain tests.
Battery life remains a major selling point. Apple says the laptop can last up to 24 hours on a single charge, though real-world results depend on usage. Video editing, gaming and other demanding activities will consume more power.
The laptop also features a 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR screen designed to display sharp images, rich colours, and bright highlights.
Its 12-megapixel Center Stage camera automatically adjusts the framing to keep users visible during video calls, even when they move around.
Other features include Wi-Fi 7, which supports faster wireless connections with compatible routers, Bluetooth 6 for connecting wireless accessories and faster storage for opening and transferring large files.
The MacBook Pro is available in space black and silver.
Apple's 24-inch iMac also gets the M6 processor, bringing faster performance to its all-in-one desktop.
The iMac combines the screen and computer in one unit, making it a space-saving option for homes, offices and study areas.
Apple says the new model delivers up to twice the graphics performance of the previous M4 iMac. This should be particularly useful for people editing photos, producing videos or working with design software.
For those using an older M1 iMac, Apple claims certain everyday tasks, including work in Microsoft Excel, can run up to 2.5 times faster.
The computer retains its 24-inch 4.5K Retina display, which produces sharp text and detailed images.
It also gets faster storage, Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6, plus support for external monitors and other accessories.
The iMac comes in seven colours: blue, green, pink, yellow, purple, orange and silver.
Apple is also promoting the M6 chip's ability to run artificial intelligence tools directly on the computer.
This lets supported AI apps process some information without sending everything to an online server.
Both Macs run macOS 27, which includes Apple's upgraded Siri AI assistant.
Siri can help users search supported emails, messages, and photos; answer questions about what's on their screen; and help with writing or editing text.
For example, a user can ask Siri to find information buried in an email conversation or help rewrite a message.
Safari can also organise browser tabs by topic and notify users of changes to websites, including product restocks and price drops.
Apple says the M6 MacBook Pro can handle certain AI workloads up to 25 per cent faster than its M5 predecessor. The new iMac offers up to five times faster performance than the M4 model in specific on-device AI tests.
These figures are based on Apple's testing and do not mean every AI application will run that much faster.
Some Siri AI features remain in beta, with availability depending on language, region and software version.
Owners of older Intel-powered Macs or first-generation M1 models stand to gain the most from the new computers.
The M6 chip delivers significant improvements in Apple's performance tests, especially for demanding applications such as video editing, graphic design, and AI processing.
People who regularly work with large files or keep several demanding applications open may also benefit from the additional processing power and faster storage.
However, users who already own an M4 or M5 Mac may find less reason to upgrade if their daily activities mainly involve browsing, email, office documents and streaming.
For those users, the condition of their existing computer, battery life, and available storage may matter more than the latest processor.
The new 14-inch MacBook Pro with M6 starts at Dh8,499 in the UAE. Buyers can add more memory and storage for a higher price.
The 24-inch M6 iMac starts at Dh6,499, while a more powerful configuration with additional processing and graphics capabilities costs from Dh7,499.
Both computers are available for pre-order in the UAE from October 28, with sales and deliveries beginning November 6.
The new MacBook Pro is Apple's standard 14-inch M6 model and should not be confused with the separately rumoured touchscreen MacBook Pro.