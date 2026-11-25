Upgrade your TV this Yellow Friday with extra savings on noon
A great television can transform the way you enjoy entertainment at home. From watching your favourite movies on a stunning big screen to catching every moment of a live sporting event or experiencing smoother gameplay, the right TV can make every viewing experience more immersive.
One technology that's taking home entertainment to the next level is Mini LED. Designed to deliver brighter highlights, deeper-looking blacks and greater picture detail, Mini LED TVs bring a more immersive viewing experience to everything from blockbuster movies to everyday streaming.
Here's a look at five Mini LED TVs worth considering this Yellow Friday on noon.
The Samsung M1EH 65-inch is a great way to enjoy Mini LED technology as part of your everyday home entertainment. Its 65-inch display brings an immersive big-screen experience to movies, series and live sports, while its picture technologies are designed to make the content you love look richer and more detailed.
Its Mini LED Processor 4K is designed to improve picture detail and upscale compatible content towards 4K quality. In practical terms, this can help make your favourite shows, films and other content look clearer on the big screen, even when the original source is not in 4K. Samsung's Mini LED HDR and Supreme Mini LED Dimming also help manage bright and dark areas of the picture, so you can enjoy more depth in everything from dramatic movie scenes to everyday streaming.
The 65-inch screen offers a comfortable balance for many living rooms, while Samsung's Vision AI features add a more intelligent layer to the viewing experience. It is a sensible choice for households looking for a step up in picture quality and a versatile TV for everyday entertainment.
For anyone who enjoys console gaming, action films or live sports, a smooth picture can make all the difference. TCL Q6C 75-inch brings together QD-Mini LED technology and a native 144Hz refresh rate, making it an exciting option for fast-moving entertainment.
What does 144Hz mean in everyday use? A screen with a higher refresh rate can display more frames each second when the source supports it. This helps compatible games and fast-action content look smoother, with movement that feels more fluid. Whether you're following a quick counterattack in a football game or navigating a fast-paced racing title, the experience can feel more responsive.
The TV also features TCL's AiPQ Pro Processor, which works to optimise picture quality by analysing and enhancing the content on screen. Combined with quantum dot colour technology, this is designed to bring out richer colours and more detail. Its 75-inch display adds to the experience, giving games, sports and films plenty of room to come alive.
If you want one television that can handle gaming as well as family movie nights, the TCL Q6C is worth a closer look.
Sometimes, the biggest upgrade is simply having more screen to enjoy. Hisense E85S 85-inch Mini LED TV is designed for viewers who want a more cinematic experience at home.
An 85-inch screen gives films, sports and entertainment a much larger canvas. You can take in more of the action, enjoy the scale of sweeping landscapes and make family movie nights feel that much more immersive. And it is not just about size: its Hi-QLED Mini LED display is designed to combine bright highlights, rich colours and deeper contrast, helping scenes look more vivid and engaging.
Hisense Hi-View AI Engine also helps optimise picture quality. It can enhance lower-resolution content through AI upscaling and adjust picture settings based on what you are watching. That means your viewing experience is not limited to content that was originally filmed in 4K.
For movie lovers, the combination of Dolby Vision IQ and Filmmaker Mode offers more ways to enjoy compatible films as intended, while its 144Hz gaming support makes it appealing beyond movies and streaming. If you have a spacious living room and want a screen that becomes the centre of your entertainment setup, this 85-inch model deserves a place on your list.
If you enjoy vibrant visuals and want a TV that can adapt to different kinds of entertainment, the LG QNED86 65-inch brings together Mini LED technology, colour enhancement and intelligent picture processing.
Its Dynamic QNED Colour technology is designed to deliver rich, expressive colours, helping everything from nature documentaries to animated films look more vibrant. Advanced local dimming also gives the TV greater control over brightness in different parts of the screen, helping preserve detail in both bright highlights and darker scenes.
A key feature is LG's α8 AI Processor 4K Gen2. Think of the processor as the TV's picture specialist: it analyses what you are watching and helps optimise the image for greater depth and detail. Its AI upscaling can also improve compatible lower-resolution content, making older shows and videos look clearer on a 4K screen.
There is something here for gaming enthusiasts too. The TV supports a native 120Hz refresh rate, with VRR support up to 144Hz. This can help compatible games look smoother and reduce distracting screen tearing during fast-moving action.
For households that want a strong all-rounder for films, streaming, sports and gaming, LG QNED86 offers a well-rounded combination of picture technologies and smart processing.
If you have ever wished your living room could recreate the scale of a cinema screen, Samsung M90H 100-inch is made to make that experience feel closer to home.
At 100 inches, the screen gives films, sporting events and games an extraordinary amount of space. It is particularly suited to larger living rooms and dedicated entertainment areas, where the sheer scale of the display can make a real difference to the experience.
But there is more to it than size. The M90H features Samsung's NQ4 AI Gen2 Processor, which uses AI-powered picture processing to optimise content and upscale compatible sources towards 4K. So even when you are not watching native 4K content, the TV can work to improve the picture for its large display.
Its Mini LED HDR+ technology and Supreme Mini LED Dimming help create stronger contrast between bright and dark parts of a scene, while HDR10+ support brings compatible content to life with enhanced picture detail. For sports and gaming, Motion Xcelerator 144Hz with VRR support helps deliver smoother movement when paired with compatible content and devices.
If screen size is high on your wish list, Samsung M90H is an impressive option for turning your home entertainment setup into a true centrepiece.