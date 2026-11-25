A great television can transform the way you enjoy entertainment at home. From watching your favourite movies on a stunning big screen to catching every moment of a live sporting event or experiencing smoother gameplay, the right TV can make every viewing experience more immersive.

One technology that's taking home entertainment to the next level is Mini LED. Designed to deliver brighter highlights, deeper-looking blacks and greater picture detail, Mini LED TVs bring a more immersive viewing experience to everything from blockbuster movies to everyday streaming.

Here's a look at five Mini LED TVs worth considering this Yellow Friday on noon.

1. Samsung M1EH 65-inch

An everyday entertainment upgrade

The Samsung M1EH 65-inch is a great way to enjoy Mini LED technology as part of your everyday home entertainment. Its 65-inch display brings an immersive big-screen experience to movies, series and live sports, while its picture technologies are designed to make the content you love look richer and more detailed.

Its Mini LED Processor 4K is designed to improve picture detail and upscale compatible content towards 4K quality. In practical terms, this can help make your favourite shows, films and other content look clearer on the big screen, even when the original source is not in 4K. Samsung's Mini LED HDR and Supreme Mini LED Dimming also help manage bright and dark areas of the picture, so you can enjoy more depth in everything from dramatic movie scenes to everyday streaming.