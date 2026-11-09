You clean your home, but how clean is the air you breathe?

A freshly cleaned room can still contain thousands of tiny particles suspended in the air. Dust, pollen and pet dander do not necessarily settle immediately, particularly when people move around or air circulates through a room. According to the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), portable air cleaners can help reduce airborne particles, although no device removes every indoor pollutant. This is important in UAE homes, where desert dust and regular air-conditioning use make indoor air quality a practical consideration. An air purifier works quietly in the background, repeatedly filtering the air already inside a room.