This is your time to shop
White Friday in the UAE is no longer just a discount event. It is becoming the home-upgrade moment before winter dust and the second pollen season settles in. This year, Levoit and COSORI are making the case that one deal period can double the comfort, double the cooking capacity and double the clean, without doubling the effort.
UAE homes have specific pain points: fine desert dust that enters closed rooms, constant air-conditioning that recirculates rather than removes particles, dry indoor air and compact kitchens. Air fryers are already in demand because they support less-oil cooking and faster cleanup. The right appliances should answer those local realities directly and each one below comes with its own White Friday offer, before-and-after pricing and discount.
A 3-stage HEPA filter and washable pre-filter with up to 15 months’ lifespan, real-time monitoring of PM1, PM2.5, PM10, TVOC and CO₂, covering up to 126 m².
7.5 m/s airflow output, 12 fan speeds and quiet sleep mode.
Covers 20–47 m² with a 6-litre tank, up to 60 hours on low mist and VeSync scheduling.
HEPA filtration capturing 99.99% of 0.3–3 µm particles (ASTM F3150-18:2024), anti-tangle technology and up to 60 minutes’ runtime in ECO mode.
Stacked design saving countertop space, DC motor holding 30–230°C, seven functions, and 95% less oil than traditional deep frying.
Switches between a single 10-litre basket and two 5-litre baskets, with four dual heating elements and Sync & Match functions.
DC motor for precision cooking, ceramic-coated PFAS-free basket and multiple cooking methods.
Start with the Levoit EverestAir Smart Air Purifier for rooms where the family sleeps and rests, or the COSORI TurboBlaze 6.0-Litre Air Fryer for precision cooking with less oil. Tap to shop before the White Friday window closes.